Arts

Ready|Set|Go!'s Backbone

Despite the title of this three-dance program, the arms may have had the most to say

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018


photo by Brigette Hutchison

Arms encircling the bulb of a standing lamp. An upraised arm at the end of which is a hand spasmodically stiffening and curling into a claw. Arms extended with hands grasping for something that isn't there. Arms outstretched that rise up to reach for the sky.

The name of the program was Backbone, but the arms had much to say in this evening of three new dances presented by the indie company Ready|Set|Go! They expressed an attraction to something that they could not possess, a sense of being possessed by something that was out of one's control, a feeling of having had something taken away and trying to get it back, and ultimately, a determination to reclaim one's self.

That isn't to say that a lot wasn't being said by the feet, legs, backs, and faces of the show's four performers – the steps, springs, spins, turns, tilts, and leaps executed with those parts of their bodies spoke volumes – but in my view, the arms appeared most often to be making pivotal comments, expressions that provided clarity about or insight into the movement that was taking place around it.

For instance, "Flicker.Burn.Repeat," choreographed by Emily Rushing and Carissa Topham, featured two dancers, Rushing and Lisa Kobdish, who seemed transfixed by two standing lamps at one end of the studio. They would walk up to the lights, stare at them, then back away from them and dance, but their repeated attention to the lamps left the impression that they might be performing for these sources of light, which would sometimes change color as the dancers interacted with them. Whether the lamps represented ambition or a goal that ambition spurred the dancers to pursue, as suggested by a note in the program, wasn't clear, but when the dancers put their arms out in a circle around the bare bulbs, as if to embrace the light, and then withdrew their arms without doing so, you could feel a yearning for some thing that these women could not possess and yet could not stop trying to get. For much of the piece, Rushing and Kobdish moved in unison, and the synchronization they achieved was striking, in no small part because they almost never acknowledged each other. Each stayed mesmerized by one of the lamps, which fostered the idea of two people moving on parallel paths without seeming to realize it.

In contrast, Rosalyn Nasky was all alone in "Pod," a dance she also choreographed, and that isolation came to suggest vulnerability to an unseen threat. What began with a strange undulation of her torso took on a more unsettling feeling when Nasky raised her arm and watched with fascination as her hand tensed and her rigid fingers bent over into an animal-like claw. You could easily imagine some alien creature nesting under her skin and taking control of her – not much of a reach if you associate the word "pod" with Invasion of the Body Snatchers. And as if that and the atmospheric lighting by Brigette Hutchison wasn't enough to cement the sense of dread, Nasky repeatedly tried to glance over her shoulder only to have a menacing sound jerk her face forward again. Something was there with her, and it might be best left unseen.

Katherine Hodges' "Rework. Rediscover.Rebuild," choreographed in collaboration with Rushing, also began with a dancer alone: On film, Rushing made her way through a wooded area, moving branches aside with her hands and touching parts of her body almost as if swatting at insects. When the film ended, and she appeared onstage, making the same gestures but without the woods around her, her movements suggested absence, loss. Then Hodges danced her own solo to recorded text with lines like, "I let myself become so small, tiny, inconsequential." But her outstretched arms carving through the air spoke to a rejection of that insignificance. She was not on a mission to make herself large again, to make herself matter. And when those arms arced skyward, her recovery, her rebuilding of her self, felt complete. She looked as if she could reach the sun – and not coincidentally, that act required backbone.

Backbone

First Street Studio, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez
Feb. 3

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Ready
First Street Studio
First Street Studio
New Eastside performance venue debuts with Chaddick Dance Theater's 'Turned Inside Out'

Robert Faires, May 23, 2014

Exhibitionism
Bridge/Tunnel
Ready|Set|Go! transmutes leaden limbs to golden motion

Wayne Alan Brenner, Dec. 14, 2012

More Set
Dances Made to Order
Dances Made to Order
Get out the vote: an online dance-film festival on themes chosen by you

Jonelle Seitz, Oct. 19, 2012

Alchemies of Anatomy
Alchemies of Anatomy
Choreographer-performer Rosalyn Nasky has a penchant for details

Jonelle Seitz, June 22, 2012

More Arts Reviews
Austin Opera’s <i>Ariadne auf Naxos</i>
Austin Opera’s Ariadne auf Naxos
Dude ranch antics make this reimagining of Strauss too busy, but when the music takes center stage, it’s gorgeous

Robi Polgar, Feb. 2, 2018

“James Surls: Man on Edge” at Flatbed
“James Surls: Man on Edge” at Flatbed
The prints by this renowned Texas artist are like portals to other worlds, revealing rapturous visions and terrifying cosmic disturbances

Melany Jean, Feb. 2, 2018

More by Robert Faires
Austin Opera Terminates Buckley's Contract
Austin Opera Terminates Buckley's Contract
Artistic director said to have violated policy on harassment

Feb. 1, 2018

In Pease Park, Patrick Dougherty Constructs a Wooden Wonder
In Pease Park, Patrick Dougherty Constructs a Wooden Wonder
The environmental artist sticks the landing

Feb. 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ready, Set, Go!, Katherine Hodges, Emily Rushing, Carissa Topham, Rosalyn Nasky

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Helm Boots: Lone Folklore
Helm Handmade Boots
The Father
at Trinity Street Theatre
The Seagull
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  