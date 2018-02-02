Snapshot: Austin's Large-Scale Public Art

"As an artist, you can never imagine the many different ways people will interpret or interact with your work ... there's freedom that comes from that thought," ponders painter José Parlá, who created the wall-spanning Amistad América (above), part of UT's Landmarks series at the new Robert B. Rowling Hall. "Let's say that 4,000 people a day enter this building, and multiply that by years. The many thoughts that will maybe come out of this mural, or perhaps no thoughts at all – it's astonishing either way, right? Because I can't control it. It's out of my hands."

This mural's Jan. 26 unveiling, plus construction of the otherworldly Stickwork structures at Pease Park (opening Feb. 10 – see "Patrick Dougherty Sticks the Landing," Feb. 2), got "Snapshot" thinking: What other large-scale public art pieces in Austin evoke not just major reactions, but also interactions, due to accessibility and sheer scale? Camera in hand, the investigation began ...

