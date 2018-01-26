Snapshot: Day of Resistance

Dear Donald, the people of Central Texas have some words for you, and many of them aren't minced.

"Snapshot" discovered as much while documenting Saturday's Day of Resistance events – a Trump Impeachment Rally at City Hall, followed by the Women's March up Congress Avenue and the subsequent 45th Texas Roe v. Wade Rally at the Capitol. To each person photographed, the same question was posed: "If you had 15-20 uninterrupted seconds face-to-face with Trump, what would you say?"

Got an event, happening, idea, or person you think “Snapshot” should capture? Email the photographer: dhall@austinchronicle.com