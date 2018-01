Seen / Soon: Jan. 26

Seen

"Terra Incognita," according to Nancy Mims, may be a sidewalk or a skyscape in the neighborhood where we live that, looked at in a new way, becomes an undiscovered country. The proof is in the photographs she exhibits in her solo show at Butridge Gallery, part of the FotoATX fest. An oil slick in a puddle becomes a nebula in a distant galaxy. A white blossom in tight close-up becomes a lush silken origami figure. Being printed on linen adds to the images' extravagance. Through Feb. 3. Butridge Gallery, Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. www.fotoatx.org

Soon

Crime does pay, as long as you have the writing chops of Meg Gardiner and Mark Pryor. And you can learn more as the bestselling Austin authors bring their mastery of mystery together at a joint signing at BookPeople. Maybe Pryor will tell if the psychopath hero ofis based on anyone he knows in the D.A.'s Office and Gardiner will share news on her UNSUB series (the new book being) going to TV via CBS. Tue., Jan. 30, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. www.bookpeople.com