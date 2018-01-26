Arts

Seen / Soon: Jan. 26

Photographer Nancy Mims explores unknown lands in her neighborhood, and writers Meg Gardiner and Mark Pryor kill it with crime fiction

Fri., Jan. 26, 2018


Seen

"Terra Incognita," according to Nancy Mims, may be a sidewalk or a skyscape in the neighborhood where we live that, looked at in a new way, becomes an undiscovered country. The proof is in the photographs she exhibits in her solo show at Butridge Gallery, part of the FotoATX fest. An oil slick in a puddle becomes a nebula in a distant galaxy. A white blossom in tight close-up becomes a lush silken origami figure. Being printed on linen adds to the images' extravagance. Through Feb. 3. Butridge Gallery, Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. www.fotoatx.org.


Soon

Crime does pay, as long as you have the writing chops of Meg Gardiner and Mark Pryor. And you can learn more as the bestselling Austin authors bring their mastery of mystery together at a joint signing at BookPeople. Maybe Pryor will tell if the psychopath hero of Dominic: A Hollow Man Novel is based on anyone he knows in the D.A.'s Office and Gardiner will share news on her UNSUB series (the new book being Into the Black Nowhere) going to TV via CBS. Tue., Jan. 30, 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. www.bookpeople.com.

More SEEN/SOON columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Butridge Gallery
Seen / Soon: Jan. 5
Seen / Soon: Jan. 5
Austin gets to see how Buddhist high holy days are celebrated in Tibet and Qinghai, and how African-Americans and Latinos once stood together in an era of social change

Jan. 5, 2018

"Sum You Some Me" at Butridge Gallery
This show pairing artwork by Felice House and Dana Younger feels dedicated and warm, a committed homage to the body

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Sept. 9, 2016

More BookPeople
New <i>Harry Potter</i> Prompts BookPeople to Revive the Magic of Release Parties Past
New Harry Potter Prompts BookPeople to Revive the Magic of Release Parties Past
J.K. Rowling's latest brings the gang back together for one last hurrah

Rosalind Faires, July 29, 2016

Book Signing Event
Book Signing Event
Join Alain Braux for practical advice on switching to a gluten-free lifestyle

Kate Thornberry, Feb. 11, 2011

More SEEN/SOON
Seen / Soon: Jan. 19
Seen / Soon: Jan. 19
Seeing where geometry’s order meets nature’s chaos in Jason Middlebrook’s art and listening to more of Jospeh Keckler’s darkly funny arias

Jan. 19, 2018

Seen / Soon: Jan. 12
Seen / Soon: Jan. 12
Stepping into the richly crafted cartoon world of the Haas Brothers and honoring Dr. King on his day with a Poetry Open Mic

Jan. 12, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Butridge Gallery, Nancy Mims, FotoATX, Meg Gardiner, Mark Pryor, BookPeople

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Rachel Feinstein
Cap City Comedy Club
Midwinter Mischief
at Taproom
Sancho: An Act of Remembrance at McCullough Theatre
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  