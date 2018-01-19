Snapshot: MLK Day March

Tangible validation for one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s favorite sayings – "the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice" – came in the form of hundreds of Austinites who gathered Monday morning to honor that civil rights activist's life and vision, all defiantly hopeful, yet with a unanimous understanding that a just outcome is never guaranteed, but rather dependent upon the persistent work of all humans united despite any perceived differences.

"Snapshot" joined the sprawling ranks as they marched from an assembly at the University of Texas' East Mall (the site of Dr. King's iconic statue) to a rally at the Capitol, then onward to an outdoor celebration at Huston-Tillotson University, all the while documenting instances of and participating in conversations about how people – as individuals, members of a diverse but in many ways still disparate Austin community, and the larger global village – can continue contributing to the achievement of Dr. King's dream.

