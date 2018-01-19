Arts

Seen / Soon: Jan. 19

Seeing where geometry’s order meets nature’s chaos in Jason Middlebrook’s art and listening to more of Jospeh Keckler’s darkly funny arias

Fri., Jan. 19, 2018


Seen

"Jason Middlebrook: The Last Tree on the Planet" juxtaposes geometry's spare order with nature's lush chaos. Artfully painted flowers are framed by angled lines that might be mapping the plants' growth patterns, while standing nearby are elegant steel sculptures that suggest machine forms trying to be trees. Is this the next stage of evolution? Through Feb. 3. Lora Reynolds Gallery, 360 Nueces #50. www.lorareynolds.com.

Soon

Joseph Keckler charmed Austin at the 2017 Fusebox Festival with his self-composed arias about modern life with all its longing and absurdity. Now, the New York writer, songwriter, and vocalist with the "larynx-defying range" and "trickster's dark humor" (thanks, New York Times) is back, accompanied by none other than musical wizard Peter Stopschinski. Jan. 23-24. Tue.-Wed., 7:30pm. Rollins Studio Theatre, Long Center, 701 W. Riverside. www.thelongcenter.org.


