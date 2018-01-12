Snapshot: Free Week

Within seven nights (Jan. 1-7), "Snapshot" caught 40 local artists across 10 venues, all for the preposterously low price of free. Imagine how much fans, artists and venues could benefit in other major cities from Free Week – Austin's all-bands-aboard response to the post-New Year's slump at venues and bars – becoming a statewide or even national institution with opportunities for intercity exchange.

That sort of vision for Free Week's future came up more than once as "Snapshot" traversed the Red River Cultural District (and satellite locations), stopping intermittently to make portraits of and chat with prominent performers about why Free Week matters to them and the greater ATX music scene, and how we can take measures to ensure the no-cover tradition remains vital and sustainable.

The result: a narrative of an event that offers many perks for fans and industry folks across the board, presented through the eyes of the artists.

