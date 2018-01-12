Seen / Soon: Jan. 12

Seen

The Haas Brothers – Austin-born but now based in L.A. – have a hoot of a show up at Lora Reynolds Gallery. In "Haaston Paradise," they treat us to brightly colored rugs of extinct beasts (a dodo, a mammoth, the Fruit Stripe zebra), fur balls sprouting brass legs and horns, and eggs festooned with vibrant dots and crowns like coral. The smart cartoony touches and howlingly punny titles – Tiny Danza! Melania Bump! – make this a gleeful escape into a Saturday-morning world of rich craftsmanship. Through Feb. 2. Lora Reynolds Gallery, 360 Nueces #50. www.lorareynolds.com.

Soon

An MLK Day Poetry Open Mic lets one and all honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with words. The Vortex is hosting this expressive celebration, and with the eloquent and impassioned Ebony Stewart (Ocean, Hunger) running the show, you can count on some powerful words. You're welcome to come and just listen, but remember that Dr. King said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Take a chance to speak. Sign-up starts at 6:30pm. Mon., Jan. 15, 7pm, the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. www.vortexrep.org.