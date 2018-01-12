Arts

Seen / Soon: Jan. 12

Stepping into the richly crafted cartoon world of the Haas Brothers and honoring Dr. King on his day with a Poetry Open Mic

Fri., Jan. 12, 2018


Seen

The Haas Brothers – Austin-born but now based in L.A. – have a hoot of a show up at Lora Reynolds Gallery. In "Haaston Paradise," they treat us to brightly colored rugs of extinct beasts (a dodo, a mammoth, the Fruit Stripe zebra), fur balls sprouting brass legs and horns, and eggs festooned with vibrant dots and crowns like coral. The smart cartoony touches and howlingly punny titles – Tiny Danza! Melania Bump! – make this a gleeful escape into a Saturday-morning world of rich craftsmanship. Through Feb. 2. Lora Reynolds Gallery, 360 Nueces #50. www.lorareynolds.com.


Soon

An MLK Day Poetry Open Mic lets one and all honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with words. The Vortex is hosting this expressive celebration, and with the eloquent and impassioned Ebony Stewart (Ocean, Hunger) running the show, you can count on some powerful words. You're welcome to come and just listen, but remember that Dr. King said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Take a chance to speak. Sign-up starts at 6:30pm. Mon., Jan. 15, 7pm, the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. www.vortexrep.org.

More SEEN/SOON columns
READ MORE
More Lora Reynolds Gallery
"Richard Forster: Levittown" at Lora Reynolds Gallery
The artist's reconsideration of his suburban hometown hinges on the conflict between the mass-produced and the personal

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Oct. 7, 2016

"Frank Selby: High Writer" at Lora Reynolds Gallery
This show's eight works offer a rewarding investigation into the relationship between objects and images of them

Sam Anderson-Ramos, April 8, 2016

More Vortex Repertory Company
The Murdered Women of Juárez Find a Voice Onstage
The Murdered Women of Juárez Find a Voice Onstage
Isaac Gomez's one-woman show The Way She Spoke

Rosalind Faires, Jan. 12, 2018

The Vortex's <i>Wild Horses</i>
The Vortex’s Wild Horses
This staging of Allison Gregory's new play takes you back to your 13th summer with all its freedom and fear

Robert Faires, Dec. 1, 2017

More SEEN/SOON
Seen / Soon: Jan. 5
Seen / Soon: Jan. 5
Austin gets to see how Buddhist high holy days are celebrated in Tibet and Qinghai, and how African-Americans and Latinos once stood together in an era of social change

Jan. 5, 2018

Seen / Soon: Dec. 22
Seen / Soon: Dec. 22
Getting down to earth with Wangechi Mutu's solo show and easing into New Year's with a Hideout improv sampler

Dec. 22, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lora Reynolds Gallery, Vortex Repertory Company, Haas Brothers, Ebony Stewart, Martin Luther King

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Dimension Gallery: No
Dimension Gallery
The Way She Spoke: A Docu-Mythologia at The Vortex
The Immigrant
at Austin Playhouse
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP