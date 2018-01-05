Snapshot: A New Year's Day Journey

For most Austinites, New Year's Day is the calm after the party-driven storm of New Year's Eve, a Sabbath of sorts that sees many businesses shutting down and peeps staying bundled up in their homes – especially this year, when an unexpected bout of overnight snow and ice propelled outdoor conditions far past our usual level of acceptable chill.

As an ATX native (read: winter wimp), I was tempted to hibernate, too. But on the cusp of debuting my vision of Austin via this weekly column as Snapshot – by photographing events, people, ideas, happenings, and even happenstance – it got me thinking: What better way to do so than by walking the city on the first day of 2018, gathering glimpses of stories through images as I go?

So, wearing several sweaters, a scarf that made my neck disappear, and two-and-a-half pairs of pants (for real), I pushed the boundaries of my blood circulation and set out – through the winding passes of the west hills, through a couple south side hoods and Zilker Park, and finally through the main avenues of Downtown into North Austin – to capture the spirit of this new year so far with photos and the occasional conversation. Here's a snapshot of that journey.

Got an event, happening, idea, or person you think Snapshot should capture? Email the photographer: dhall@austinchronicle.com