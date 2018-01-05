Snapshot: A New Year's Day Journey
Photographer David Brendan Hall braves the cold to snap Austin on the first day of 2018
By David Brendan Hall, Fri., Jan. 5, 2018
For most Austinites, New Year's Day is the calm after the party-driven storm of New Year's Eve, a Sabbath of sorts that sees many businesses shutting down and peeps staying bundled up in their homes – especially this year, when an unexpected bout of overnight snow and ice propelled outdoor conditions far past our usual level of acceptable chill.
As an ATX native (read: winter wimp), I was tempted to hibernate, too. But on the cusp of debuting my vision of Austin via this weekly column as Snapshot – by photographing events, people, ideas, happenings, and even happenstance – it got me thinking: What better way to do so than by walking the city on the first day of 2018, gathering glimpses of stories through images as I go?
So, wearing several sweaters, a scarf that made my neck disappear, and two-and-a-half pairs of pants (for real), I pushed the boundaries of my blood circulation and set out – through the winding passes of the west hills, through a couple south side hoods and Zilker Park, and finally through the main avenues of Downtown into North Austin – to capture the spirit of this new year so far with photos and the occasional conversation. Here's a snapshot of that journey.
Got an event, happening, idea, or person you think Snapshot should capture? Email the photographer: dhall@austinchronicle.com