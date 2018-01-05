Arts

Seen / Soon: Jan. 5

Austin gets to see how Buddhist high holy days are celebrated in Tibet and Qinghai, and how African-Americans and Latinos once stood together in an era of social change

Fri., Jan. 5, 2018

Seen


Buddhist High Holy Days in Tibet and Qinghai come to Austin in vibrant colors, ornate designs, and memorable portraits of the residents there, courtesy of Kate Graham, who spent seven years in China and traveled throughout, documenting the ancient religious rites and their practitioners. The exhibit of her photographs has the gentle reverence of a prayer bell. Through Jan. 6. Butridge Gallery, Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. www.austintexas.gov/jcbgallery.

Soon


"Juntos/Together: Black and Brown Activism in Austin, Texas From 1970-1983" revives a largely forgotten era of political struggle in this city, when Latinos and African-Americans took resistance to systemic prejudice, economic inequity, and segregation to new levels. Exhibition co-curators Alan Garcia & Rachel E. Winston draw on archival materials and period photographs to show not only the steps toward social change that each group made but also the solidarity between them as they move forward. Jan. 9-April 6, Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1105 Angelina. www.austintexas.gov/carvermuseum/exhibits.

More SEEN/SOON columns
READ MORE
More Butridge Gallery
"Sum You Some Me" at Butridge Gallery
This show pairing artwork by Felice House and Dana Younger feels dedicated and warm, a committed homage to the body

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Sept. 9, 2016

More Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Austin African American Book Festival
Austin African American Book Festival
Biographer Arnold Rampersad headlines the eighth edition, focusing on inspiration for change

Robert Faires, June 27, 2014

Council: Google Fiber, Music, Monuments, and More
Council: Google Fiber, Music, Monuments, and More
CMs take on high speed Internet, but don't expect a quick meeting

Amy Smith, Aug. 23, 2013

More SEEN/SOON
Seen / Soon: Dec. 22
Seen / Soon: Dec. 22
Getting down to earth with Wangechi Mutu's solo show and easing into New Year's with a Hideout improv sampler

Dec. 22, 2017

Seen / Soon: Dec. 15
Seen / Soon: Dec. 15
A grand send-off to musical theatre at UT with The Drowsy Chaperone and feeding off the solstice darkness with Carla McElhaney and invoke

Dec. 15, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Butridge Gallery, Carver Museum and Cultural Center, Alan Garcia, Rachel Winston, Kate Graham, Dougherty Arts Center

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Ian Bagg
Cap City Comedy Club
The Mutt-Cracker (Sweet!) at The Vortex
The Mutt-Cracker (Sweet!) at The Vortex
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP