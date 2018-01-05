Seen / Soon: Jan. 5

Seen

Buddhist High Holy Days in Tibet and Qinghai come to Austin in vibrant colors, ornate designs, and memorable portraits of the residents there, courtesy of Kate Graham, who spent seven years in China and traveled throughout, documenting the ancient religious rites and their practitioners. The exhibit of her photographs has the gentle reverence of a prayer bell. Through Jan. 6. Butridge Gallery, Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. www.austintexas.gov/jcbgallery.

Soon

"Juntos/Together: Black and Brown Activism in Austin, Texas From 1970-1983" revives a largely forgotten era of political struggle in this city, when Latinos and African-Americans took resistance to systemic prejudice, economic inequity, and segregation to new levels. Exhibition co-curators Alan Garcia & Rachel E. Winston draw on archival materials and period photographs to show not only the steps toward social change that each group made but also the solidarity between them as they move forward. Jan. 9-April 6, Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1105 Angelina. www.austintexas.gov/carvermuseum/exhibits.