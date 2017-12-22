Arts

Seen / Soon: Dec. 22

Getting down to earth with Wangechi Mutu's solo show and easing into New Year's with a Hideout improv sampler

Fri., Dec. 22, 2017

Artist Wangechi Mutu immerses us in the earth of Kenya in her absorbing solo show at the Contemporary Austin. Clay the color of rust shapes female forms, colossal prayer beads, and outsized globes of Dengue virus. In coating high-heeled shoes, it reclaims the modern as primal – and the exhibition does the same for us. Through Jan. 14. The Contemporary Austin – Jones Center, 700 Congress. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

Hideout Holiday Week lets you ease from Christmas to New Year's with a nice sampler of treats from the Congress Avenue improv haven: Bah, Humbug improvising a Dickens holiday tale Tuesday; Theatresports declaring a holiday improv war Wednesday; Start Trekkin' taking improv into the final frontier on Thursday; the Big Bash and Parallelogramophonograph both hosting holiday extravaganzas Friday (Bash, 8pm; Pgraph, 10pm); Monsters Holiday Improv for Cool Kids Saturday afternoon and the monster-sized Same Year's Eve show Saturday night; and then the Big Bash New Year's Eve show winding it all up Sunday. Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. www.hideouttheatre.com.

