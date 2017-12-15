Seen / Soon: Dec. 15

Seen

The Drowsy Chaperone bid adieu to the UT Department of Theatre & Dance's musical theatre program with the festive pop of a bottle of bubbly being uncorked. No tears to be seen here over the unfortunate scuttling of this training program. The production was all effervescence, like the fizz flowing in the Jazz Age musicals getting spoofed by the show. The students reveled in Drowsy's broad comedic types and accompanying schtick, serving up every outsized gag with the joy and precision of veteran vaudevillians. And they demonstrated how much they'd all learned about singing and dancing in musical numbers executed with exuberance and discipline – they were a tribute to their teachers. While we regret the loss of the musical program, this was a grand send-off!

Soon

Invoke the light is more than a suggestion for what to do when the winter solstice drops all that darkness upon us. It's a means for you to bathe in some illumination via music and poetry provided by Revel co-founder Carla McElhaney and Butler School of Music's Young Professional String Quartet in Residence, invoke. As part of Revel's series of Sunday brunch concerts, pianist McElhaney and invoke will get together this weekend to perform their re-imagined take on Philip Glass' Étude No. 2, along with original music and songs of the season arranged by invoke, and poetry selected and read by McElhaney. With the tasty beers by 4th Tap Brewing Co-op to complement the art, you'll have light flowing through your ears and mouth. Sun., Dec. 17, 12:30pm. 4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric. www.revelatx.org.