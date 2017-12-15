Arts

Seen / Soon: Dec. 15

A grand send-off to musical theatre at UT with The Drowsy Chaperone and feeding off the solstice darkness with Carla McElhaney and invoke

Fri., Dec. 15, 2017

Seen


Photo by Lawrence Peart

The Drowsy Chaperone bid adieu to the UT Department of Theatre & Dance's musical theatre program with the festive pop of a bottle of bubbly being uncorked. No tears to be seen here over the unfortunate scuttling of this training program. The production was all effervescence, like the fizz flowing in the Jazz Age musicals getting spoofed by the show. The students reveled in Drowsy's broad comedic types and accompanying schtick, serving up every outsized gag with the joy and precision of veteran vaudevillians. And they demonstrated how much they'd all learned about singing and dancing in musical numbers executed with exuberance and discipline – they were a tribute to their teachers. While we regret the loss of the musical program, this was a grand send-off!

Soon


Invoke the light is more than a suggestion for what to do when the winter solstice drops all that darkness upon us. It's a means for you to bathe in some illumination via music and poetry provided by Revel co-founder Carla McElhaney and Butler School of Music's Young Professional String Quartet in Residence, invoke. As part of Revel's series of Sunday brunch concerts, pianist McElhaney and invoke will get together this weekend to perform their re-imagined take on Philip Glass' Étude No. 2, along with original music and songs of the season arranged by invoke, and poetry selected and read by McElhaney. With the tasty beers by 4th Tap Brewing Co-op to complement the art, you'll have light flowing through your ears and mouth. Sun., Dec. 17, 12:30pm. 4th Tap Brewing Co-op, 10615 Metric. www.revelatx.org.

More SEEN/SOON columns
READ MORE
More UT Department of Theatre & Dance
UT Dept. of Theatre & Dance’s <i>The Crucible</i>
UT Dept. of Theatre & Dance’s The Crucible
The department manages to elicit tension from Arthur Miller’s familiar drama, but not without a few flaws

Shanon Weaver, Nov. 17, 2017

UT Dance Repertory Theatre’s <i>Fall for Dance</i>
UT Dance Repertory Theatre’s Fall for Dance
Work after work in this program emphatically spoke to current events, to the here and now

Robert Faires, Nov. 17, 2017

More Revel
2017 Revel Solstice Festival
2017 Revel Solstice Festival
Two recent concerts in the summer-long fest played up the informality and intimacy of Revel's approach to classical music

Robi Polgar, July 14, 2017

More SEEN/SOON
Seen / Soon, Nov. 24
Seen / Soon, Nov. 24

Nov. 24, 2017

Seen / Soon, Sept. 29
Seen / Soon, Sept. 29
Soaring above Seaholm with Blue Lapis Light and discovering Pinocchio in hip-hop with Abraham.In.Motion

Sept. 29, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

UT Department of Theatre & Dance, Revel, Carla McElhaney, invoke, Butler School of Music, 4th Tap brewing Co-op

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Pocatello
Hyde Park Theatre
A Cool Yule
at TexARTS
Holy Cross Sucks
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP