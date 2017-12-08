Arts

12 Days of Christmas Bazaars

A merry miscellany of local art markets and fairs to visit over a dozen days

Fri., Dec. 8, 2017

12 Days of Christmas Bazaars

Dec. 7: Joy to the ARC!

Work by artists in the art studio at the Arc of the Capital Area. Live jazz piano. Wine and refreshments from Whole Foods. Thu., Dec. 7, 6-8pm. Free. Arc of the Capital Area, 4902 Grover.

Dec. 8: Mix 'n' Mash: Latina Legends

Art by more than 200 artists displayed on quality panels from Ampersand Art Supply. Seasonal cocktails. Antojitos Navideños. Fri., Dec. 8, 6-9pm. $10; free for members. Mexic-Arte Museum, 419 Congress.

Dec. 9: Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair

More than two dozen local authors will autograph books for sale at discount prices. Coffee and treats available. Proceeds benefit Hurricane Harvey recovery. Sat., Dec. 9, 10am-1pm. Free. Byrne-Reed House, 1410 Rio Grande.

Dec. 10: Cherrywood Art Fair

More than 88 artists and artisans, live music, dance performances, a photo booth, food vendors, and family activities. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 9-10, 10am-5pm. Free. Maplewood Elementary, 3808 Maplewood.

Dec. 11: VSA Texas Holiday Art & Gift Show

Cards, jewelry, prints, ornaments, fine art, knitted items, CDs, glass, and more, all from Texas artists. Artists get 70% of sales. Mon.-Sat., 10am-4pm, through Dec. 23. Free. AGE Building, Rm. 101, 3707 Home.

Dec. 13: Art & Soul Design Pop-up Shop

Work by more than 20 local artists plus a guest pop-up maker. Gift wrapping and sips by Austin Eastciders. Wed., Dec. 13, 3-9pm. Free. Art & Soul Design, 2708 S. Lamar.

Dec. 14: Nighttime Austin Flea

All local handmade items and vintage wares, including jewelry, bath/body products, original artwork, paper goods, and textiles. Thu., Dec. 14, 6-10pm. Free. Craft Pride, 61 Rainey.

Dec. 15: Eastside Holiday Market

Pop-up marketplace featuring work by local makers, local food, local music. Fri., Dec. 15, 6-10pm. Free. Revelry, 908 E. Fifth #106.

Dec. 16: MMP Winter Solstice Celebration

Melanated Market Place brings together black and brown small-business owners selling handmade body products, jewelry, sweets, and more. Face painting, kids' activities. Sat., Dec. 16, noon-5pm. Free. Kenny Dorham's Backyard, 1106 E. 11th.

Dec. 17: Yule Bazaar

East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents work by 30-plus artists, seven live music acts, belly dancers, and Santa Elvis. Sun., Dec. 17, 11am-7pm. Free. Cherry Cola Dog, 3409 E. Fifth.

Dec. 18: Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Art, jewelry, clothing, and more from 200 local artists and artisans. Live music, and on Fridays, holiday films curated by Vulcan Video. Daily, 10am-10pm, through Dec. 24. Free. Blue Genie Art Bazaar, 6100 Airport.

Dec. 19: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar

More than 175 carefully curated artists and a stellar lineup of musicians performing daily at noon, 3pm, and 7pm. Dec. 14-24, 11am-10pm. $8. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.

