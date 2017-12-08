12 Days of Christmas Bazaars

Dec. 7: Joy to the ARC!

Work by artists in the art studio at the Arc of the Capital Area. Live jazz piano. Wine and refreshments from Whole Foods.

Dec. 8: Mix 'n' Mash: Latina Legends

Art by more than 200 artists displayed on quality panels from Ampersand Art Supply. Seasonal cocktails. Antojitos Navideños.

Dec. 9: Humanities Texas Holiday Book Fair

More than two dozen local authors will autograph books for sale at discount prices. Coffee and treats available. Proceeds benefit Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Dec. 10: Cherrywood Art Fair

More than 88 artists and artisans, live music, dance performances, a photo booth, food vendors, and family activities.

Dec. 11: VSA Texas Holiday Art & Gift Show

Cards, jewelry, prints, ornaments, fine art, knitted items, CDs, glass, and more, all from Texas artists. Artists get 70% of sales.

Dec. 13: Art & Soul Design Pop-up Shop

Work by more than 20 local artists plus a guest pop-up maker. Gift wrapping and sips by Austin Eastciders.

Dec. 14: Nighttime Austin Flea

All local handmade items and vintage wares, including jewelry, bath/body products, original artwork, paper goods, and textiles.

Dec. 15: Eastside Holiday Market

Pop-up marketplace featuring work by local makers, local food, local music.

Dec. 16: MMP Winter Solstice Celebration

Melanated Market Place brings together black and brown small-business owners selling handmade body products, jewelry, sweets, and more. Face painting, kids' activities.

Dec. 17: Yule Bazaar

East Austin Handmade Arts Market presents work by 30-plus artists, seven live music acts, belly dancers, and Santa Elvis.

Dec. 18: Blue Genie Art Bazaar

Art, jewelry, clothing, and more from 200 local artists and artisans. Live music, and on Fridays, holiday films curated by Vulcan Video.

Dec. 19: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar

More than 175 carefully curated artists and a stellar lineup of musicians performing daily at noon, 3pm, and 7pm.

