Seen / Soon, Nov. 24

Seen

Co-Lab's Demo Gallery ends its four-year existence stunningly with the massive multi-artist show "Good Mourning Tis of Thee." Curators Alyssa Taylor Wendt and Co-Lab Artistic Director Sean Gaulager employ every inch of the space to present works by more than 65 artists musing on matters of mortality and death. The effect is the sense of an entire community processing grief. Last viewings: Nov. 24 & 25, Fri. & Sat., noon-6pm. 721 Congress. Review: austinchronicle.com/daily/arts

Soon

Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher couldn't get enough of doing stand-up together all over the country, so the Comedy Central power duo (her: Another Period, him: Problematic With Moshe Kasher) followed their 2016 Honeymoon Tour with this summer's Endless Honeymoon Tour. Name notwithstanding, that tour ended in August, but now, they're bringing that mix of her set/his set/their relationship advice to the audience to Austin to film it for Netflix. Surely you'd like to have a pair of acerbic comics dissect your love life in front of the world. Wed., Nov. 29, 7 & 9:30pm, North Door, 502 Brushy. www.ndvenue.com.