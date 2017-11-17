Arts

Wizard World Austin 2017

The traveling comic con materializes here again Nov. 17-19

By Robert Faires, Fri., Nov. 17, 2017

Aquaman cosplayer at a previous Wizard World Austin
Aquaman cosplayer at a previous Wizard World Austin (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Wondering where Aquaman will be when the Justice League starts saving the world on Nov. 17? Why, right here in our landlocked Capital City, with a Superman, two Batmen, a Robin, a Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, Yondu, Lt. Uhura, and Napoleon Dynamite.

Wait, … whut??

Don't be confused, True Believer, it's just Wizard World, the traveling comic con that brings its shrewdly packaged mix of comics creators, film and TV stars, panels, workshops, and cosplay to the Austin Convention Center every fall. This visit does indeed include Jason "Aquaman" Momoa among its guests, along with Dean Cain (Lois & Clark), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever), Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Loren Lester (Robin, Batman: The Animated Series), Jason David Frank (Green Power Ranger), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek), and Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite). And that's not all.

Creators who make the comics that turn into those blockbuster film and TV properties include Jonathan Glapion (Dark Nights: Metal), Mike S. Miller (Injustice: Gods Among Us), Jorge Molina (X-Men: Blue), Sam de la Rosa (Venom), Sean McKeever (Teen Titans), and Stuart Sayger (ROM, Micronauts).

Then there's programming such as:

• an onstage interview with Underworld's Kate Beckinsale;

• an onstage interview with "Nerd Queen" Felicia Day;

• an onstage interview with The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz;

• a Firefly cast reunion with Summer Glau, Jewel Staite, and Sean Mahar;

• a 25-year retrospective of Batman: The Animated Series with Conroy and Lester;

• a conversation with Jason Mewes and Brian O'Halloran of Clerks;

• costume contests, for adults and for kids;

• cosplay sessions for everyone from Justice Leaguers (natch!) to Jedis to WWE wrestlers;

• cosplay workshops that can take you from the basics through advanced crafting, like armor builds, resin casting, and leatherwork;

• workshops on breaking into comics, self-publishing, creating podcasts, and drawing;

• kids' activities, such as Jedi training sessions and shows with Jester Puppets; and

• sci-fi speed dating sessions.

The 2017 Wizard World Austin is Nov. 17-19, Fri.-Sun., at the Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez. For more, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/austin.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 17, 2017 with the headline: Speaking of Comics and Wizards …
KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Wizard World, Wizard World Austin, Justice League, Jason Momoa, Val Kilmer, Dean Cain, Kate Beckinsale, Felicia Day, Nichelle Nichols, Jon Heder, cosplay

