Snapshots of EAST '17 Five East Austin Studio Tour stops where you can see photography in a new light By Robert Faires, Fri., Nov. 10, 2017

By Anthony Maddaloni

165. Anthony Maddaloni
5305 Bolm, Bay 11.1
Images of Barton Springs as you've never seen it, with colors and textures that take it to the abstract.

223. Elizabeth Chiles
916 Springdale, Bldg. 1, #205
Striking images of the natural world, saturated with light and bold hues.

249. Modern Rocks Gallery
916 Springdale, Bldg. 3, #103
Rock & roll shots ranging from intimate studio portraits to iconic album covers, but in original prints.

261. Stacy Kirk
777 Shady #7
The vivid, intimate close-ups of flowers reveal such beauty and fragility about them that you may rethink your relationship to plants.

486. Adrian Whipp, Lumiere Tintype Photography
4710 E. Fifth
Gorgeous throwbacks to photography's past, portraits made using 19th century methods that infuse them with a luminosity that haunts.