Snapshots of EAST ’17

165. Anthony Maddaloni

Images of Barton Springs as you've never seen it, with colors and textures that take it to the abstract.

223. Elizabeth Chiles

Striking images of the natural world, saturated with light and bold hues.

249. Modern Rocks Gallery

Rock & roll shots ranging from intimate studio portraits to iconic album covers, but in original prints.

261. Stacy Kirk

The vivid, intimate close-ups of flowers reveal such beauty and fragility about them that you may rethink your relationship to plants.

486. Adrian Whipp, Lumiere Tintype Photography

Gorgeous throwbacks to photography's past, portraits made using 19th century methods that infuse them with a luminosity that haunts.