East Austin Studio Tour 2017

As sure as the sun rises in the east, the East Austin Studio Tour will draw thousands of locals (and doubtless some out-of-towners) into the studios and galleries of ATX artists over the next two weekends. The 2017 edition of the annual art marathon hosted by Big Medium, Nov. 11 & 12 and 18 & 19, will boast a full 500 spots where visitors can meet artists in their own environment and see their creations. As usual, this self-guided art event, bounded by I-35 on the west and 290 & 183 up north to Riverside & Montopolis down south, is totally free. To know just what kinds of paintings, sculptures, drawings, collages, installations, prints, performances, and the like are out there, visit www.east.bigmedium.org, where all 505 stops are listed along with maps. In partnership with Big Medium, the Chronicle has assembled a special curated tour of 10 stops, which can be found on cards at Canopy and the EAST lounge at Springdale Station. And don't look now, but we've listed a few other recommendations, with more online at austinchronicle.com/east-austin-studio-tour.