Texas Book Festival 2017

Reading books may be a solitary act, but loving books is an activity that's best when it's shared. That's why we loan beloved novels to friends, why we gather in book clubs, why we rush to the State Capitol and environs every fall for the Texas Book Festival. Now in its 22nd year, this annual celebration of the written word allows readers of all ages and all types of books – literature, true crime, biography, cooking, mystery, politics, science fiction & fantasy, Western, poetry, YA, Texana, you name it! – to engage with one another and the writers that produce the tomes they love face-to-face. This year, 300 authors will be on hand Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, to speak about their work and autograph copies of their books. To whet your appetite, the crack Chronicle Arts & Culture team has reviewed a few of the literary riches in store, but you can find more reviews and author interviews online at austinchronicle.com/texas-book-festival, which we'll be adding to as the festival approaches. And, of course, for the complete schedule of talks, panel discussions, readings, interviews, and booksignings, visit www.texasbookfestival.org.