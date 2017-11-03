Arts

Texas Book Festival 2017

Lovers of the literary, you're needed at the Capitol for this year's TBF, stat!

By Robert Faires, Fri., Nov. 3, 2017


Image via www.texasbookfestival.org

Reading books may be a solitary act, but loving books is an activity that's best when it's shared. That's why we loan beloved novels to friends, why we gather in book clubs, why we rush to the State Capitol and environs every fall for the Texas Book Festival. Now in its 22nd year, this annual celebration of the written word allows readers of all ages and all types of books – literature, true crime, biography, cooking, mystery, politics, science fiction & fantasy, Western, poetry, YA, Texana, you name it! – to engage with one another and the writers that produce the tomes they love face-to-face. This year, 300 authors will be on hand Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4-5, to speak about their work and autograph copies of their books. To whet your appetite, the crack Chronicle Arts & Culture team has reviewed a few of the literary riches in store, but you can find more reviews and author interviews online at austinchronicle.com/texas-book-festival, which we'll be adding to as the festival approaches. And, of course, for the complete schedule of talks, panel discussions, readings, interviews, and booksignings, visit www.texasbookfestival.org.

  • Uncommon Type: Some Stories

    A funny and creative short fiction debut that’s strong in portraying male characters but thin where the women are concerned

    Dinner at the Center of the Earth

    A riveting novel in which a Jewish American becomes and Israeli spy and then a traitor to his adopted country

  • Blood Brothers

    This book does a superb job of capturing the essence of these two great Americans and their shared love of the American West

    A Moonless, Starless Sky

    This journalist’s accounts of ordinary people seeking to create good in Africa is challenging, frightening, and powerful
A version of this article appeared in print on November 3, 2017 with the headline: Paging All Readers!
READ MORE
More Texas Book Festival
Texas Book Festival
Texas Book Festival
Texas Book Festival announces its full lineup of authors for 2017

Sept. 15, 2017

<i>White Sands: Experiences From the Outside World</i>
White Sands: Experiences From the Outside World
by Geoff Dyer

W. A. Brenner, Nov. 4, 2016

More Texas Book Festival 2017
All Over the Map, True Heroes of Texas Music
All Over the Map, True Heroes of Texas Music

Kevin Curtin, June 16, 2017

Cornyation: San Antonio's Outrageous Fiesta Tradition
Cornyation: San Antonio's Outrageous Fiesta Tradition

Alejandra Ramirez, June 16, 2017

More by Robert Faires
Lake|Flato's Impact on Austin
Lake|Flato's Impact on Austin
The firm behind the new library has changed our city's look

Oct. 31, 2017

Checking Out Austin's New Central Library
Checking Out Austin's New Central Library
Yes, the city's "Library of the Future" still has books, but this 21st century facility is about so much more

Oct. 27, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Book Festival, Texas Book Festival 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
All the Good People
First Street Studio
Arthur Simone's Bot Party: Bot Party 3.0 at Long Center for the Performing Arts
The Seafarer
at City Theatre
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP