Arts

"2017 Texas Biennial"

The breadth of Texas viewpoints and artistic variety is evident in this year’s statewide survey of contemporary art

Reviewed by Melany Jean, Fri., Oct. 27, 2017


Las Princesas by Ana Fernandez

Texas has no shortage of variety in viewpoints. Looking out a random window across the state, you may see ocean waves lapping a shoreline, a small-town square, a field ironed smooth and flat, an army of wind turbines, a desert spliced by a border fence, a bevy of towering cranes and buildings piercing the sky, or a range of mountains towering in what is, somehow, still Texas sky. And any Texan looking out of these windows would do so from a distinct point of view, cobbled together by all they have experienced and known in their life thus far. Considering all that, an undertaking like the Texas Biennial, which aims to survey contemporary art across Texas today, is perhaps insane in the largeness of the task. But that's a verdict that, if anything, strengthens the project's innate Texan-ness.

Walking through the exhibition, the result of many artist submissions and a curatorial road trip by Leslie Moody Castro, the breadth of Texas talent is made clear. Erin Stafford's beautiful but unsettling sculptures Sentimental Offerings of Trade and Commerce and Les Mauvais Oefs feature a wooden boat overflowing with towering pink fake flowers and a collection of transparent eggs stuffed with dead flowers, bugs, and various other detritus, respectively, both alluding to a teeming, vibrant rottenness. Rabea Ballin's four prints of different textured hairstyles on a slick metal plate spark considerations of texture and pattern in the personal, everyday. Similarly, Ana Fernandez's captivating oil paintings show roadside scenes: a primary-hued party store overflowing with piñatas on a gray day, Las Princesas, and the arranged clutter of a convenience shop checkout, Handy Stop.

Everyday landscapes like these show up again and again in the show, presented in ways that prompt a reconsideration of sites and routines taken for granted. There are Catherine Allen's geometric renderings of buildings washed in color by the sun, Cruz Ortiz's oil paintings of Big Bend and its flora, and, of course, Noëlle Mulder's sculptural use of native plants and trees, hung from the ceiling and forebodingly removed from their natural context. Beyond physical scenery, the show also provides an annotated guide to cultural landscapes, with Jarred Elrod's work reimagining football teams as various societal ills, Haydee Alonso's systematic cataloging of the topography of her own body, and multiple ruminations on the surveillance and stereotyping of Latino communities, including Angel Cabrales' part-slide-part-watchtower sculpture, Juegos Fronteras, Watch Tower Slide, and Fabiola Valenzuela's embroidery and installation work addressing the naturalization process.

The last piece before exiting is an interactive installation, a sort of tent constructed with little origami lanterns, which visitors are invited to write a wish on. Some wishes are goofy, others quotidian or political, and some deeply confessional. Reading them is an interesting insight into people's headspace as they finish their tour of the Biennial, revelatory of an audience composed of people with individual concerns born of their personal daily landscape, not unlike the artists on display. That such variation exists all at once within a place called "Texas" is often hard to understand, but the Texas Biennial doesn't shy away from trying.

“2017 Texas Biennial”

KC Grey Home, 211 E. Alpine #700
www.texasbiennial.org
Through Nov. 11
READ MORE
More Texas Biennial
Road-Tripping for the 2017 Texas Biennial
Road-Tripping for the 2017 Texas Biennial
To curate this edition of the contemporary art survey, Leslie Moody Castro took an epic road trip across the Lone Star State

Robert Faires, Sept. 29, 2017

Look Back in Wonder
Look Back in Wonder
The fifth Texas Biennial celebrates its past glories

Robert Faires, Sept. 6, 2013

More Big Medium
“Island Oasis Mirage” at Big Medium
The exhibit by Michael Krueger, Kathleen McShane, and Barbara Weissberger seems a planned mess, but one that echoes a greater scheme

Sam Anderson-Ramos, June 30, 2017

"Melissa Brown: Future Past" at Big Medium
Layered images and layered narrative add something extra to PrintAustin

Seth Orion Schwaiger, Feb. 5, 2016

More Arts Reviews
<i>Woman in Black</i> at Scottish Rite Theater
Woman in Black at Scottish Rite Theater
Skilled actors and atmospheric design combine to make this co-production a spine-tingler ideal for Halloween

Shanon Weaver, Oct. 20, 2017

Zach Theatre's <i>Singin' in the Rain</i>
Zach Theatre's Singin' in the Rain
This stage take on the silver-screen musical really comes alive when it breaks free of the familiar film's grip

Robert Faires, Oct. 20, 2017

More by Melany Jean
“Marta Lee & Anika Steppe: Kind of About Michigan” at UT VAC
“Marta Lee & Anika Steppe: Kind of About Michigan” at UT VAC
A road trip to adolescent haunts in Michigan results in a touching collaboration that stops short of sentimentality

Oct. 13, 2017

“Fool’s Romance / Books From Aeromoto” at the UT VAC
The interactivity of Aeromoto's installation seizes the spirit of collective action seen in the response to the Mexico City earthquake

Oct. 6, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Biennial, Big Medium, Leslie Moody Castro, Erin Stafford, Ana Fernandez, Rabea Ballin, Catherine Allen, Cruz Ortiz, Noëlle Mulder, Jarred Elrod, Haydee Alonso, Angel Cabrales, Fabiola Valenzuela

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Vanessa Gonzalez & Andrew Murphy
Velveeta Room
Steel Magnolias
at Imagine Art
Latino Comedy Project: Gentrifucked at Santa Cruz Center for Culture
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP