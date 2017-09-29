Arts

Seen / Soon, Sept. 29

Soaring above Seaholm with Blue Lapis Light and discovering Pinocchio in hip-hop with Abraham.In.Motion

Fri., Sept. 29, 2017

Seen


Photo by Earl McGehee
Belonging, Part One brought soaring beauty to Seaholm Plaza as Blue Lapis Light aerial dancers twirled on and around its towering stacks. And the dances below were just as breathtaking. The setting has inspired something fresh, urgent, and personal in choreographer Sally Jacques. Through Oct. 1, Thu.-Sun., 8:15pm, Seaholm Plaza, 211 Walter Seaholm Dr. www.bluelapislight.org.

Soon


Photo by Steven Schreiber
Pinocchio in hip-hop – that's the inspiration for Live! The Realest Emcee, a dance work by Kyle Abraham and his Abraham.In.Motion troupe brought to UT by Texas Performing Arts. It asks, what does it mean to be a "real boy" in the African-American community? Sept. 29 & 30, Fri., 8pm; Sat., 1pm, McCullough Theatre, 2375 Robert Dedman Dr. www.texasperformingarts.org.

