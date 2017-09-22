Arts

Seen / Soon Sept. 22

Being dazzled by Ai Weiwei’s Forever Bicycles on Austin Museum Day and adventuring with the Theorists at Zilker

Fri., Sept. 22, 2017

Seen


Photo by Brian Fitzsimmons
Forever Bicycles was arguably the brightest spot of many bright spots on Austin Museum Day 2017, just because the September sun on its 1,254 polished-steel bike frames dazzled all who passed by it. Ai Weiwei's site-specific sculpture at the Waller Delta, presented by the Contemporary Austin and Waller Creek Conservancy, was one of 40 spots where Austinites could engage with art and culture for free on the 20th AMD. Organizers were aiming to best last year's attendance of 28,000.

Soon


Photo by Marshall Tidrick
ATX Remix, the latest adventure in dance from Amy Morrow's troupe the Theorists, debuts during Theorist Fest, an evening of performance on the Zilker hillside followed by a five-night workshop with hacker Jason Somma. Come for Remix's dancers in plastic-bag gowns pivoting a 40-foot strand of 30 shoes, music by Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds, and art by Elizabeth Hartzell and Jennifer Chenoweth; stay for the night swim in Barton Springs. Sun., Sept. 24, 8pm, Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr. For Wayne Alan Brenner's interview with Morrow, visit austinchronicle.com/daily/arts.

