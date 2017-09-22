Seen / Soon Sept. 22

Seen

was arguably the brightest spot of many bright spots on Austin Museum Day 2017, just because the September sun on its 1,254 polished-steel bike frames dazzled all who passed by it. Ai Weiwei's site-specific sculpture at the Waller Delta, presented by the Contemporary Austin and Waller Creek Conservancy, was one of 40 spots where Austinites could engage with art and culture for free on the 20th AMD. Organizers were aiming to best last year's attendance of 28,000.

