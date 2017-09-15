Arts

Texas Book Festival announces its full lineup of authors for 2017

Fri., Sept. 15, 2017

The Texas Book Festival has released its full author lineup for the 2017 edition, Nov. 4-5, at the Texas State Capitol and environs. Among the marquee names: Dan Rather (What Unites Us), Jeffrey Eugenides (Fresh Complaint), Jennifer Egan (Manhattan Beach), Attica Locke (Bluebird, Bluebird), Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush (Sisters First), and Gretchen Carlson (Be Fierce). For the complete list, visit austinchronicle.com/books.

