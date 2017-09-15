Texas Book Festival
Texas Book Festival announces its full lineup of authors for 2017
The Texas Book Festival has released its full author lineup for the 2017 edition, Nov. 4-5, at the Texas State Capitol and environs. Among the marquee names: Dan Rather (What Unites Us), Jeffrey Eugenides (Fresh Complaint), Jennifer Egan (Manhattan Beach), Attica Locke (Bluebird, Bluebird), Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush (Sisters First), and Gretchen Carlson (Be Fierce). For the complete list, visit austinchronicle.com/books.