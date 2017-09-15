Arts

Seen / Soon Sept. 15

Winding up 11:11's 11 dances in 11 months and preparing to go string quartet off-roading with invoke and Beerthoven

Fri., Sept. 15, 2017

Seen


11:11, Jennifer Sherburn and Natalie George's marathon of making 11 dances in 11 months, wound up in spectacular fashion last week on Carson Creek Ranch. Following a mesmerizing riverbank solo by Rosalyn Nasky, Sherburn and George joined 17 dancers at play in a field, illuminated by the headlights from 10 cars and trucks. The movement seemed to celebrate all the dance that had come before and was so full of joy as to be infectious. When the dancers invited the audience to move with them, how could you resist? For more, visit austinchronicle.com/daily/arts.

Soon


Beerthoven opens its 2017-18 season with invoke – you remember the Butler School of Music's Young Professional String Quartet in Residence, don't you? – going off-road in the classical repertoire with Mark O'Connor's bluegrass-flavored second string quartet and the first piano quintet by P.D.Q. Bach "scholar" Peter Schickele. All this, plus beer from Lazarus Brewing and pretzels from Easy Tiger! Fri., Sept. 15, 7pm; Sun., Sept. 17, 3pm, Saengerrunde Hall, 1607 San Jacinto. www.beerthoven.com

Jennifer Sherburn's 11:11
Jennifer Sherburn's 11:11
This project of 11 different dance programs in 11 months goes through one stage after another

Wayne Alan Brenner, May 5, 2017

Jennifer Sherburn's Riverside
Jennifer Sherburn's Riverside
With her new site-specific dance, the Austin choreographer says, "Come on in, the water's fine!"

Robert Faires, Sept. 9, 2016

Jennifer Sherburn, Beerthoven, 11:11, Natalie George, invoke, Butler School of Music

