Arts

Ocean at the Vortex

In her solo show, Ebony Stewart makes a canvas out of herself and a beautiful gift we should embrace

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., Sept. 1, 2017

Ebony Stewart
Ebony Stewart (Photo by The Vortex)

The ocean means a lot in Ebony Stewart's one-woman show at the Vortex. The spiritual connection to the Yoruba goddess of the ocean is there, and so are the connected themes of water, drowning, fertility, childbirth, and womanhood. The story she tells ebbs and flows, rises and falls. It disguises its own structural devices with characters that slide into one another, ideas and words that wander here and there but pop up again to remind you where you are, and a slow, patient transformation of the space.

But that's different than saying the show has no discipline. The opposite is true, and anybody who's thinking about mounting a one-person show of her own should see Ocean to see how it's done. Stewart's performance style is smooth, confident, and relaxed, which could fool a person into thinking all that just comes naturally, except you try striking an arabesque-like pose like she does in the second half of the show and you probably can't even get close. Likewise, it takes a lot of work to get that good at owning a space.

In Ocean, Stewart makes a canvas out of herself. She tells the audience about the women of her family and about her own transformation into a woman. She brings up the anguish of infertility and weaves it in with her embrace of sex that's beautiful, wonderful, awkward, unfair, or amazing. After a series of projections documenting without comment racial violence in this country, she talks about the world as she experiences it as an African-American woman, about navigating her way through a society that keeps trying to stick her on the bottom rung of a hierarchy of beauty and value.

The images: a lot of them have been used in other performance and spoken-word pieces that have run in Austin in recent years. There are photographs and videos from more recent events, too, like the arrest of Sandra Bland, and racist images of the past, like once-common advertisements with caricatures of black children. But there are also images of lynchings that show a small white child present, the boy or girl's proto-emotions almost inscrutable as the child is posed for a photograph beside the hanging victim, "upstanding" white men nearby in shirts and ties and hats. These gruesome images form the point of a triangle of painful ideas, with Stewart earlier cradling a blanket like the child she doesn't have, and the stories she later tells about casually ignorant insults from white women who, when rebuked, insist they're the wounded party. More effectively than any op-ed or graduate thesis, Ocean draws these connections and holds up the complexity of Stewart's life and heritage.

It's not a painful show. Ocean is beautiful. It's beautiful because Stewart and her director Sonja Parks include terrible and hurtful things in their telling, and the beauty of Stewart's journey leaps out in contrast. Ocean is a gift, and Austin should embrace it as long as it's here.

Ocean

The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282
www.vortexrep.org
Through Sept. 4
Running time: 80 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on September 1, 2017 with the headline: Sea Changes
READ MORE
More The Vortex
The Vortex's <i>Privacy Settings: A Promethean Tale</i>
The Vortex's Privacy Settings: A Promethean Tale
Ancient myth meets modern surveillance memorably in this devised work directed by Heather Barfield

Shanon Weaver, June 10, 2016

The Vortex
The Vortex
Parting is such sweet sorrow

Robert Faires, Dec. 12, 2008

More Arts Reviews
Local Opera Local Artists' <i>We Might Be Struck by Lightning</i>
Local Opera Local Artists' We Might Be Struck by Lightning
In this new pastiche chamber opera, LOLA takes us on a bold musical journey

Michelle Haché, Aug. 25, 2017

“Micky Hoogendijk: Pure Imagination” at Women & Their Work
“Micky Hoogendijk: Pure Imagination” at Women & Their Work
The photographs here fully reveal the artist’s skill with composition and light, but show less of their subjects’ interior life

Melany Jean, Aug. 25, 2017

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
<i>Monty Python's Spamalot</i>
Monty Python's Spamalot
With Eric Idle's screen-to-stage musical spoof, Summer Stock Austin makes the Knights of the Round Table so very enjoy-able

Aug. 4, 2017

Zilker Theatre Productions’ <i>The Wizard of Oz</i>
Zilker Theatre Productions’ The Wizard of Oz
The 59th Zilker Summer Musical embraces all the joy in the familiar tale, making for a family-friendly show

July 28, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Vortex, Ebony Stewart, Sonja Parks

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Austin Chamber Music Center: Hope After Harvey
St. John's United Methodist Church
This Random World
at Austin Playhouse
Building the Wall
at Oscar G. Brockett Theatre
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP