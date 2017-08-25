Arts

“Teresa Hubbard/Alexander Birchler: Giant” at the Blanton Museum of Art

The film is good at showing the fate of the film set of Giant, but it leaves open the question of what's happened to Marfa

Reviewed by Sam Anderson-Ramos, Fri., Aug. 25, 2017


Giant (2014), installation view, by Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler

Giant, a film by "Austin- and Berlin-based" artists Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler, features an imagined 1950s Hollywood studio office juxtaposed with scenes of a decrepit movie set outside Marfa, Texas. Young female secretaries sit at their desks typing letters, one of which we get to read along with. It is a contract seeking permission from local Marfa landowners to use their property as a set for the 1956 film Giant, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and James Dean. The set, a skeleton of deteriorating wood beams, is identified as the Reata mansion, a fictional ranch estate. Occasionally we see a woman with a large microphone exploring the ruins, capturing a soundtrack of rumbling wind, but the location is otherwise sans humans. The wood skeleton creaks and sways, upright but precarious, surrounded by the detritus that has already been torn away, left to rot on the ground nearby. We also see some wildlife: a large grasshopper, the glistening insides of a dead bird. One of the more spectacular moments captures a turbulent rainstorm pummeling the wild grass. The film is cinematic, three-channel and widescreen, a high-quality paean to its source material.

On a recent visit to Marfa, we visited a snake museum. "The largest live rattlesnake exhibit on the [illustration of a snake encircling the globe]." Inside was a dank room lined with handmade cases holding some massive, and dangerous, serpents. The proprietor wore head-to-toe camo and a white beard that hung to his sternum. He was reserved but friendly and happy to talk about the transformations he'd seen in Marfa and surrounds over the preceding decades, stating that he'd witnessed real estate prices booming since Donald Judd turned the town into an art mecca in the Seventies. It isn't difficult to imagine. Marfa is about the size of one of Austin's smaller neighborhoods. There's a single flashing traffic light on the main thoroughfare. It's the only place I've ever spent real time where I could see the edge of town from almost anywhere. Even now, after decades of change, Marfa is minuscule, but in such a small place, a minor development can significantly alter the landscape. Boutique shops sparkle on otherwise quiet, dusty blocks. The blinding white Hotel Saint George is the largest building in sight. We happened to stop for lunch at the Hotel Paisano, decorated with portraits of Elizabeth Taylor to commemorate her stay during the shooting of Giant. The contrast between West Texas grit and Tinseltown chic must have been even more startling back in 1956.

According to the statement for the exhibition, "Giant is the third part of a trilogy of films exploring the social character of the cinematic experience, with particular respect to film's relationship to place and the kinds of traces movies leave behind." Hubbard and Birchler's Giant does a good job of indicating the ultimate fate of what must have once been a glorious movie set: evaporation into an indifferent landscape, one that is vast and teeming with hardscrabble life. The ruins, at the outskirts of the Chihuahuan Desert, will one day disappear, merged with the sands. However, what goes unsaid in the film is the impact Hollywood, and subsequent waves of tourists and creatives, have had on Marfa itself. Far be it from me to say whether that impact has been positive or negative. I'll leave it to the proprietor of the snake museum, legs crossed at the ankles, surrounded by dust and animals he'd stuffed himself: "Judd didn't do us no favors."

“Teresa Hubbard/Alexander Birchler: Giant”

Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. MLK
www.blantonmuseum.org
Through Oct. 1
READ MORE
More Blanton Museum of Art
Austin Classical Guitar's <i>i/we</i>
Austin Classical Guitar's i/we
Events such as this concert are using sound and music to share the experiences of refugees

Molly Kendrick, July 28, 2017

Nina Katchadourian's <i>Indecision on the Moon</i>
Nina Katchadourian's Indecision on the Moon
The Apollo 11-inspired work, housed in a pitch-black room at the Blanton, may tell us how adventurous or conservative we really are

Dave Randall, June 2, 2017

More Arts Reviews
Austin Jewish Repertory Theater's <i>The Art of Remembering</i>
Austin Jewish Repertory Theater's The Art of Remembering
In Adina L. Ruskin's play, AJRT offers an intimate look at how memories shape us

T. Lynn Mikeska, Aug. 18, 2017

Panoramic Voices' Bach: <i>Mass in B Minor</i>
Panoramic Voices’ Bach: Mass in B Minor
Director Brent Baldwin and his chorus made this work of pure uplift – rousing to sing, delightful to hear – a joy to experience

Robi Polgar, Aug. 18, 2017

More by Sam Anderson-Ramos
“Young Latino Artists 22: ¡Ahora!” at Mexic-Arte Museum
At a time when Hispanic identity is ever more complex, the artists in "YLA 22" seem pretty sure of their own

Aug. 18, 2017

“Garth Weiser: Paintings, 2008-2017” at the Contemporary Austin
In this solo show of abstract works, the painter has pinpointed the ungraspable, like grabbing a tiger by the tail

Aug. 11, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Blanton Museum of Art, Teresa Hubbard, Alexander Birchler, Giant

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Collection
Dougherty Arts Center
Ocean
at The Vortex
The Understudy
at Santa Cruz Center for Culture
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP