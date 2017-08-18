Arts

Panoramic Voices’ Bach: Mass in B Minor

Director Brent Baldwin and his chorus made this work of pure uplift – rousing to sing, delightful to hear – a joy to experience

Reviewed by Robi Polgar, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017


Photo by Matt Lankes Photography

"It's kind of his Mona Lisa," says Brent Baldwin of Johann Sebastian Bach's Mass in B Minor. Panoramic Voices' artistic director and conductor suggests the work possesses an indefinable perfection. It is neither a pure artistic statement nor a strictly religious one, yet achieves a supremacy of art and spirituality. Bach crafted his Mass from his huge catalog of musical compositions, written over decades in every possible style and from which he selected the component parts to fabricate an enormous work – his greatest hits meets high-concept – with every movement a triumph. As sung by the hundred-plus chorus and soloists of Panoramic Voices, accompanied by an outstanding 30-piece orchestra, Bach's masterwork was brought lovingly to life in a full evening of song that flew by.

Bach's Mass ebbs and flows in its voluminousness and intimacy, and the contrasts, movement to movement, can take the breath away. Consider the transitions from the opening "Kyrie," with the full chorus in rising, lilting voice, to the "Christe," a pleasant duet featuring soprano soloists Gitanjali Mathur and Meredith Ruduski, followed, in turn, by the rousing men's voices that introduced a second full-choral "Kyrie." Or a coquettish "Laudamus te," sung by Ruduski accompanied by concert master Stephen Redfield's vivacious solo violin and Austin Haller's prim harpsichord, before the exhilarating, swelling voices of the chorus returned in the "Gratias agimus tibi."

Standout performances included bass soloist Tim O'Brien's aria "Quoniam tu solus sanctus," with Tom Hale lending a hunting-lodge air on the horn, and O'Brien's "Et in Spiritum Sanctum," where he was backed by a trio of double-reeds in a gem from the dramatic "Credo" section at the heart of the Mass. Tenor Trevor Shaw gave us a sweet "Benedictus," featuring Adrienne Inglis on flute – she was the evening's stellar soloist, who did double duty singing with the chorus – and a rhythmic cello underpinning a musical line that seemed to flirt with Bach's melodic "Air on the G String." Alto soloist Laura Mercado-Wright sang the "Agnus Dei" with pathos and warmth before the entire ensemble brought the work to its gentle, powerful conclusion.

Panoramic Voices has also been the proving ground for composers of the modern era, and Saturday's concert opened with a commission befitting our contentious times. Joel Love, late of the University of Texas, composed The Elephant in the Dark as a companion piece to Bach's Mass. Sufi mystic Rumi lent the title for what was an intriguing investigation of perspectives, and a multicultural exhortation that we honestly, openly listen to one another. The striking introduction of flute and brass (the elephant!) slid into a brief discordant buzz of rough sounds and sharp whispers, out of which the majestic voice of soloist Hadeel Mujarkesh rang with a selection from the Quran, followed by Hebrew, Hindi, and Bahá'í texts sung by the four other soloists.

The overall feeling of Bach's Mass is of pure uplift; rousing to sing, delightful to hear. For that, and Love's Elephant, Baldwin and Panoramic Voices gave the audience a performance that was a joy to experience.

Bach: Mass in B Minor

AISD Performing Arts Center
Aug. 12
READ MORE
More Panoramic Voices
Austin Classical Guitar's <i>i/we</i>
Austin Classical Guitar's i/we
Events such as this concert are using sound and music to share the experiences of refugees

Molly Kendrick, July 28, 2017

Robert Faires' Top 10 Classical Music / Dance Treasures of 2016
Robert Faires' Top 10 Classical Music / Dance Treasures of 2016
The richest work in dance and classical music this year ran the gamut from a dance in a backyard pool to an opera about Cold War brainwashing

Robert Faires, Dec. 30, 2016

More Texas Choral Consort
Texas Choral Consort
Texas Choral Consort
Double-barreled 'Requiem' concert brings back Brahms and resurrects more 'Undead' Mozart

Robert Faires, Aug. 16, 2013

A Shadow of Light
A Shadow of Light
Giving old tunes a new spin

Robert Faires, Aug. 14, 2009

More Arts Reviews
Gale Theatre Company's <i>TWENTYEIGHT</i>
Gale Theatre Company's TWENTYEIGHT
In this Afrofuturist drama by Tyler English-Beckwith, blacks labor to reach a safe space in space

Robert Faires, Aug. 11, 2017

“Garth Weiser: Paintings, 2008-2017” at the Contemporary Austin
In this solo show of abstract works, the painter has pinpointed the ungraspable, like grabbing a tiger by the tail

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Aug. 11, 2017

More by Robi Polgar
Austin Chamber Music Festival: St. Lawrence String Quartet
Austin Chamber Music Festival: St. Lawrence String Quartet
This concert was a lesson in active listening from an active, assured, exceptional ensemble

July 21, 2017

2017 Revel Solstice Festival
2017 Revel Solstice Festival
Two recent concerts in the summer-long fest played up the informality and intimacy of Revel's approach to classical music

July 14, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Panoramic Voices, Texas Choral Consort, Brent Baldwin, Joel Love, Hadeel Mujarkesh, Gitanjali Mathur, Meredith Ruduski, Stephen Redfield, Austin Haller, Tim O'Brien, Tom Hale, Trevor Shaw, Adrienne Inglis, Laura Mercado-Wright

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
ShakesParody After Dark
Scottish Rite Theater
The Art of Remembering
at Trinity Street Theatre
Twentyeight
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP