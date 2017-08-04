Six New Novels of Note by Austin Authors of Fantastic Literature

William Browning Spencer is far from the only local writer of otherworldly work with a new novel this year. Here are several more to seek out, just in time for ArmadilloCon.

Cold Welcome (Vatta's Peace), by Elizabeth Moon

A long-awaited return to SF by the author of Nebula winner, this kickoff of theseries has space-fleet commander Kylara Vatta returning to her home planet, only to face immense danger.

City of Miracles (The Divine Cities), by Robert Jackson Bennett

Bennett caps hisseries () with a tale of super-assassin Sigrud je Harkvaldsson, now in his twilight years, out to settle a personal score.

Blackthorne (The Malorum Gates), by Stina Leicht

In her sequel to 2015's acclaimed epic fantasy, Leicht has twins Nels and Suvi trying to lead survivors of their fallen kingdom to safety and preserve their magic.

The Holver Alley Crew (Streets of Maradaine), by Marshall Ryan Maresca

Spinning off from Maresca's other novels set in the city of Maradaine, this street-level series starts with two brothers whose dream of a legit life is literally burned to the ground, forcing them to pull a heist to get even.

Distortion, by Lee Thomas

The Bram Stoker Award-winning horror writer sends a metal musician to a Southern town to connect with his estranged daughter, only to find a lot of people dying horribly.

Sea of Rust, by C. Robert Cargill

Thescreenwriter takes readers to a post-human wasteland where a loner robot fights to maintain its individuality from the AI collective One World Intelligence.

ArmadilloCon 2017