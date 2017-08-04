Arts

Six New Novels of Note by Austin Authors of Fantastic Literature

Previewing releases by Elizabeth Moon, Robert Jackson Bennett, Stina Leicht, Marshall Ryan Maresca, Lee Thomas, and C. Robert Cargill

By Robert Faires, Fri., Aug. 4, 2017

William Browning Spencer is far from the only local writer of otherworldly work with a new novel this year. Here are several more to seek out, just in time for ArmadilloCon.

Cold Welcome (Vatta's Peace), by Elizabeth Moon

A long-awaited return to SF by the author of Nebula winner The Speed of Dark, this kickoff of the Vatta's Peace series has space-fleet commander Kylara Vatta returning to her home planet, only to face immense danger.

City of Miracles (The Divine Cities), by Robert Jackson Bennett

Bennett caps his Divine Cities series (City of Stairs, City of Blades) with a tale of super-assassin Sigrud je Harkvaldsson, now in his twilight years, out to settle a personal score.

Blackthorne (The Malorum Gates), by Stina Leicht

In her sequel to 2015's acclaimed epic fantasy Cold Iron, Leicht has twins Nels and Suvi trying to lead survivors of their fallen kingdom to safety and preserve their magic.

The Holver Alley Crew (Streets of Maradaine), by Marshall Ryan Maresca

Spinning off from Maresca's other novels set in the city of Maradaine, this street-level series starts with two brothers whose dream of a legit life is literally burned to the ground, forcing them to pull a heist to get even.

Distortion, by Lee Thomas

The Bram Stoker Award-winning horror writer sends a metal musician to a Southern town to connect with his estranged daughter, only to find a lot of people dying horribly.

Sea of Rust, by C. Robert Cargill

The Doctor Strange screenwriter takes readers to a post-human wasteland where a loner robot fights to maintain its individuality from the AI collective One World Intelligence.

ArmadilloCon 2017

Austin’s long-running convention dedicated to fantastic literature convenes for the 39th time Aug. 4-6. The Omni Southpark, 4140 Governors Row, will be overrun with panels, writers’ workshops, and events featuring Guest of Honor Nisi Shawl, Special Guest Tamora Pierce, Artist Guest Mark A. Nelson, Editor Guest Trevor Quachri, Fan Guest A.T. Campbell III, and Toastmaster Don Webb. For more information, visit www.armadillocon.org.

Writing Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror in Austin
How local authors who work beyond the world we know meet, connect, and launch themselves into the business

Wayne Alan Brenner, July 14, 2017

UT: Major Arts Commissions Announced
Landmarks will get new mural, CoFA a Spanish-language opera

Aug. 4, 2017

In Memoriam: Sam Shepard
The late writer-actor left lots of himself in Central Texas

Aug. 3, 2017

