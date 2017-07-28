Arts

Zilker Theatre Productions’ The Wizard of Oz

The 59th Zilker Summer Musical embraces all the joy in the familiar tale, making for a family-friendly show

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., July 28, 2017


Off to see the Wizard: (l-r) Andrew Cannata, Jordan Barron, Hannah Roberts, and Kirk Kelso (Photo by Suzanne McBride)

The Wizard of Oz is a curious animal. Originally a children's book by L. Frank Baum, it's a quintessentially American folktale about a farm girl and her dog in search of home. While the book and its sequels have faded in popularity, the 1939 movie adaptation with Judy Garland has found a sticking place in the American consciousness. Think how many common phrases came out of that movie, and how many other great musicals it's spawned. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

It's also, let's face it, pretty weak storytelling. I mean that strictly as a comment on the story itself, speaking as someone who's watched the movie (upon which the musical is based) many, many times with her family. I mean, why doesn't the Wicked Witch just take the silly red slippers off of Dorothy's feet? And what does Miss Gulch/the Wicked Witch have against dogs, anyway?

I'm telling you this because nobody in my household seems interested when I point these things out.

The Wizard of Oz is just a story we all know by now. Americans love it for its spectacle and its simple, innocent imagination.

Zilker Theatre Productions presents The Wizard of Oz this summer, and its production embraces all the joy in the musical, without irony. Director J. Robert Moore takes the cast in a direction that favors presentation over subtlety, making it a big show with a big heart for an outdoor venue. A number of the performances adhere pretty closely to how the 1939 film cast played their parts. For many, that familiarity will be enjoyable.

As Dorothy, Hannah Roberts carries the show capably. In the first song of a recent performance, she and the orchestra lost each other in pitch and tempo, although that's likely as not due to the challenges of operating a sound system in an outdoor amphitheatre. Before intermission, Roberts and the Cowardly Lion (Kirk Kelso) wound up carrying handheld mics for a few scenes until their mic packs could get fixed, and that sounds like a critique but it's honestly impressive that Roberts, a pre-professional actor, could manage her lines, her microphone, and a live dog in a basket with such aplomb. Live theatre, man.

The creative costuming by Pam Friday is worth a mention. So is the stamina of Dorothy's companions, who manage what appear to be thick and heavy costumes in the summer heat when most of the audience is fanning themselves. As singers, Andrew Cannata (the Scarecrow), Jordan Barron (the Tin Man), and Kelso imbue their parts with character; their acting matches the show in full-hearted broadness.

The Zilker production of The Wizard of Oz offers some family-friendly escapism, with familiar and pleasant songs. With spectacle and enthusiasm, the show presents what will be a fun evening of nostalgia for many.

The Wizard of Oz

Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/479-9491
www.zilker.org
Through Aug. 12
Running time: 2 hr., 35 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on July 28, 2017 with the headline: No Place Like It
READ MORE
More Zilker Theatre Productions
Zilker Theatre Productions' <i>Shrek the Musical</i>
Zilker Theatre Productions' Shrek the Musical
The lovable ogre and company spring to life on the Hillside stage with loads of laughs and professional polish

Shanon Weaver, July 29, 2016

<i>Hairspray</i>
Hairspray
The musical delights again, thanks to Zilker Theatre Productions' stellar cast and quality staging

Elissa Russell, July 17, 2015

More Zilker Summer Musical
Nothing Less Than Magical
Nothing Less Than Magical
Veterans of the Zilker Summer Musical recall enchantment on the hillside

Robert Faires, July 4, 2008

More Arts Reviews
Last Act Theatre's <i>Richard III</i>
Richard III
This all-female production takes the Bard's drama from the doldrums to dynamite for Women Who Act

T. Lynn Mikeska, July 21, 2017

Austin Chamber Music Festival: St. Lawrence String Quartet
Austin Chamber Music Festival: St. Lawrence String Quartet
This concert was a lesson in active listening from an active, assured, exceptional ensemble

Robi Polgar, July 21, 2017

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Penfold Theatre's <i>Around the World in 80 Days</i>
Penfold Theatre’s Around the World in 80 Days
This original, gender-bending theatrical take on Jules Verne's adventure tale is a grand story told with delightful imagination

June 23, 2017

Zach Theatre's <i>In the Heights</i>
Zach Theatre's In the Heights
This production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical brings us the life and pride of an immigrant neighborhood at an important time

June 16, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Zilker Theatre Productions, Zilker Summer Musical, J. Robert Moore, Hannah Roberts, Kirk Kelso, Jordan Barron, Andrew Cannata, Pam Friday

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Guzu Gallery: Strange Beasts V
Guzu Gallery
HP Lovecraft's Call Of Cthulhu at Spider House Ballroom
Works Progress Austin: Cooler Bodies at grayDUCK Gallery
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP