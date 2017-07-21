Arts

Last Act Theatre's Richard III

This all-female production takes the Bard's drama from the doldrums to dynamite for Women Who Act

Reviewed by T. Lynn Mikeska, Fri., July 21, 2017


Amelia Turner as Richard III (l) and Emily Rankin as Buckingham (Photo courtesy of Kate Meehan)

It cannot be argued that Shakespeare's Richard III hasn't been historically one of those plays for (and about) the boys' club. The Bard's tale of a man who lusts for ultimate power and ruthlessly sets out to attain it is dominated by men, and what few roles it has for women are blatantly stereotypical and inactive. There's a witch, a queen, a few mothers, a grieving widow (who is wooed to new love beside the coffin of her dead husband), and that's about all. It's not that the women of Richard III are silent; they just don't get to participate in any of the action. These ladies are surrounded by murder, war, deception, and intrigue, and the most they get to do is grieve the loss of their assorted male companions and children, and perhaps mutter a curse here and there. The play reduces women to nothing more than pretty plot devices, and as if that weren't bad enough, it's also chock-full of observations about gender (mostly out of the mouths of dudes) that are archaic, false, and downright insulting.

There's no doubt about it: The world of Richard III is a man's man's man's world. It can be a tough show to sit through if you are of the fairer sex, and I can tell you from experience that it can be an even tougher show to act in. It's really, really hard to stand onstage bound in a corset with your boobs pushed up to your chin watching the men in the cast tell the story and participate in awesome fight choreography while your biggest challenge as an actor is to take in enough oxygen to prevent you from passing out.

But Last Act Theatre Company has really flipped the script with its all-lady production of this play. With director Deb Streusand at the helm, this fabulous group of feisty females recontextualizes Richard III's played-out plotline, taking it from the doldrums to dynamite for Women Who Act. The text itself is redefined; the slings and arrows thrown at girls are no longer insults, but silent winks to a modern audience who know a woman's place is exactly where she chooses to stand.

From start to finish, the cast seamlessly moves through Richard of Gloucester's unyielding march to England's throne with performances of note that delight, inspire, and chill the blood. Amelia Turner leads the charge as Richard, proving without a doubt that there is no role she can't handle, and Emily Rankin's Buckingham is the quintessential co-conspirator, until her conscience gets the best of her. Most of the performers play multiple roles that necessitate lightning-fast costume changes and character shifts, and if all this isn't reason enough to see Last Act's interpretation of Richard III, consider this: The gender swap lets women in this story have fun for once. And when the actors are having fun, the audience can't help but have fun, too.

Best of all, nobody has to wear a goddamn corset.

Richard III

Trinity Street Theatre, 901 Trinity
www.lastacttheatre.com
Through July 29
Running time: 2 hr., 40 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on July 21, 2017 with the headline: A Woman’s Place
READ MORE
More Last Act Theatre Company
Last Act Theatre Company's <i>Postville</i>
Last Act Theatre Company's Postville
In Don Fried's drama, small-town Midwesterners face a clash of cultures when Hasidic Jews move in

Robert Faires, Aug. 12, 2016

Exhibitionism
Peer Gynt
Last Act Theatre Company provides a captivating intro to the epic that is Peer Gynt

Elissa Russell, Oct. 31, 2014

More Arts Reviews
Hyde Park Theatre's <i>The Moors</i>
Hyde Park Theatre's The Moors
This production of Jen Silverman's play is an engaging cocktail of Gothic mystery, modern absurdity, and stunning surprises

T. Lynn Mikeska, July 14, 2017

2017 Revel Solstice Festival
2017 Revel Solstice Festival
Two recent concerts in the summer-long fest played up the informality and intimacy of Revel's approach to classical music

Robi Polgar, July 14, 2017

More by T. Lynn Mikeska
Different Stages' <i>The Dresser</i>
Different Stages' The Dresser
Different Stages’ The Dresser shows where to find the juiciest drama in the theatre: backstage

July 7, 2017

Shrewd Productions' <i>The Revolutionists</i>
Shrewd Productions’ The Revolutionists
This staging of Lauren Gunderson's satire proves the pen is mightier than the guillotine

June 16, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Last Act Theatre Company, Trinity Street Theatre, Deb Streusand, Amelia Turner, Emily Rankin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Hotter Than Hell Burlesque
Paramount Theatre
A Midsummer Night's Burlesque at The Belmont
Tangerine
at The North Door
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP