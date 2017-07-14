Arts

Hyde Park Theatre's The Moors

This production of Jen Silverman's play is an engaging cocktail of Gothic mystery, modern absurdity, and stunning surprises

Reviewed by T. Lynn Mikeska, Fri., July 14, 2017


Catherine Grady (l) and Jess (Photo and treatment by Ray Oyler)

To My Lover of Art,

Good evening. I trust you are well, Dear Theatre Patron. Please forgive the Victorian nature of my communications, but I have recently attended a production of note, and I wish to speak at length on it.

The performance in question was none other than The Moors, a nasty little fable set in a most puritanical time and in a quite bleak and dreary corner of the world. The work was exquisitely penned by Jen Silverman and featured an assembly of extremely adroit actors under the tutelage of Hyde Park Theatre Artistic Director Ken Webster, who has shown a great talent for direction.

The play centers around two ladies of property and distinction, their servants, a governess from London, a dog, and a bird.

Unfortunately, that is all I feel comfortable telling you outright, Dear Theatre Patron. Please do not think me idle in the task of Theatrical Criticisms. I realize it is customary to recount the plot of a play whilst reviewing it. However, part of what makes The Moors so engaging is its bevy of twists and turns, and I take no pleasure in spoiling them, as I trust you will take great delight in discovering them. So, in the interest of preserving the mystery, intrigue, and surprises, I propose the following solution: Please allow me to describe Hyde Park's latest offering as if it were a drink recipe – a cocktail of the macabre, if you will.

In a brackish glass, pour in three to five shots of whiskey to calm the nerves. Then, slowly, and with great tension, mix in six parts unhappiness, one part extra-bitter bitters, the liqueur of a small and sour fruit, a heavy dose of harsh criticism, one part unassuming innocence, a smidgen of typhus, one page from a not-so-private diary, another page from a passionate love letter, a splash of ambition, a twist of cruelty, a fair amount of codependency, a little decaying flesh, some thin gruel, a small kiss, some hair of the dog, and a drop of blood (either human or animal will suffice).

Shake well to an impromptu rock ballad, sprinkle with absurdity, stir with an instrument heavy enough to give a good bludgeoning, and garnish with a moor-hen feather wrapped in your finest piece of lace. Make sure the Janus-faced maid serves it on a sliver tray with an unmortared brick.

And there you have it. It is a draught best sipped slowly over the course of 95 minutes with no respite, coupled with an illustrious set design courtesy of Mark Pickell and truly splendid costumes provided by Cheryl Painter. I must say the evening was quite unforgettable, and the elements of this story will stick to the essence of your very soul long after the curtain has dropped.

I trust you will attend The Moors posthaste, Dear Theatre Patron. For 25 years, Hyde Park Theatre has consistently produced theatre that is thought-provoking, edgy, and of highest quality. The Moors is no exception. I trust it will give you equal parts good humor and savage nightmares. Sweet dreams.

Ever Your Reviewer, TLM

The Moors

Hyde Park Theatre, 511 W. 43rd, 512/479-7529
www.hydeparktheatre.org
Through Aug. 5
Running time: 1 hr., 35 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on July 14, 2017 with the headline: Intoxicating Intrigue
READ MORE
More Hyde Park Theatre
Hyde Park Theatre's <i>John</i>
Hyde Park Theatre's John
In playwright Annie Baker's fun twist on haunted house tales, you learn what it is to be watched

Elizabeth Cobbe, March 17, 2017

Hyde Park Theatre's <i>Lungs</i>
Hyde Park Theatre's Lungs
The company has gathered all the right people for this beautiful, painful, timely tale of a man and a woman in a dying world

Elizabeth Cobbe, Oct. 7, 2016

More Arts Reviews
Different Stages' <i>The Dresser</i>
Different Stages' The Dresser
Different Stages’ The Dresser shows where to find the juiciest drama in the theatre: backstage

T. Lynn Mikeska, July 7, 2017

"En Bola" at de stijl, and Podium for Art
The pairings of artists in this Los Outsiders exhibition yield works that are at once chaotic and harmonious, loud and quiet

Sam Anderson-Ramos, July 7, 2017

More by T. Lynn Mikeska
Shrewd Productions' <i>The Revolutionists</i>
Shrewd Productions’ The Revolutionists
This staging of Lauren Gunderson's satire proves the pen is mightier than the guillotine

June 16, 2017

Trinity Street Players’ <i>Dani Girl</i>
Trinity Street Players’ Dani Girl
This musical may be about a child with cancer, but seeing it is a funny, moving, and healing experience

May 26, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Hyde Park Theatre, Ken Webster, Mark Pickell, Cheryl Painter, Jen Silverman

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline
TexARTS
The Moors
at Hyde Park Theatre
The Normal Heart
at City Theatre
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP