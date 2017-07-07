Three more events at the 2017 Austin Chamber Music Festival that are “Outside the Bachs”

Animated Shorts

Fri., July 14, 7:30pm, North Door, 501 Brushy

Bandoneon master Raúl Jaurena returns to the festival and joins forces with pianist Michelle Schumann and the Tosca String Quartet to play a program in which they provide the live soundtracks to assorted short films. The music runs the gamut from Astor Piazzolla to Schubert to Tchaikovsky.

Romeo and Juliet

Sat., July 15, 7:30pm, Bates Recital Hall, 2406 Robert Dedman, UT campus

For the 2016 festival, ACMF partnered with Austin Shakespeare for a program in which scenes from the Bard's Henry VIII alternated with music played by Michelle Schumann and a string quartet. This year, the spotlight turns to Shakespeare's star-crossed young lovers, with Schumann playing works on piano by Fauré, Prokofiev, Piazzolla, Beethoven, Bartók, Schubert, and Shostakovich.

Daedalus Quartet

Fri., July 21, 7:30pm, Bates Recital Hall, 2406 Robert Dedman, UT campus

Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata serves as the basis for an evening of music and literature, where the Daedalus Quartet performs the original sonata (with guest Amy Levine-Tsang on cello) alongside compositions by Taneyev, Janáek, and Tchaikovsky, and selections from the writings of Leo Tolstoy are read by actor Babs George.