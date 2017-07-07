Arts

Different Stages' The Dresser

Different Stages’ The Dresser shows where to find the juiciest drama in the theatre: backstage

Reviewed by T. Lynn Mikeska, Fri., July 7, 2017


Norman Blumensaadt (l) and Ev Lunning Jr. in The Dresser (Photo by Bret Brookshire)

Anyone who has ever worked on a play will tell you that as engaging and spellbinding the story onstage can be, it often pales in comparison to the drama backstage. Rehearsals and performances are all too often underscored with concertos of countless diva meltdowns, steamy showmances, and last-minute hail-Mary-level longshot fixes. Different Stages' production of The Dresser raises the curtain on this unexpected part of the stage – exposing the soft underbelly of an actor, a production, and a country all hanging by a thread but resolved to keep calm and carry on.

Sir, a legendary cornerstone of the English Theatre (played pitch-perfectly by Ev Lunning Jr.), has also become a legendary liability for the touring Shakespeare company he manages. Tonight, with all of Europe held fast in the grip of World War II, Sir is slated to play King Lear, the bard's tragic monarch-turned-madman. However, it becomes clear that Sir is most certainly taking his work home with him, as he has apparently suffered a bit of a psychotic break, leaving him even more difficult to work with than usual. And if that wasn't enough to give even the most stoic of stage managers the flop sweats, to make matters exponentially worse, the Nazis are currently shelling the hell out of England.

With the fate of the show (and possibly the entire company) at a crossroads, the task of holding it all together falls squarely upon the shoulders of Norman, Sir's faithful dresser, who has for years soothed his master's woes, fluffed his ego, and wheedled him out onto the proscenium. It has always been a tough job, but Norman has weathered the storm with gentle words, patience, and the occasional nip from a secret bottle in his apron. But as showtime creeps ever closer, Norman (played by a very committed and dutiful Norman Blumenstadt) is faced with an uphill battle that seems to grow steeper by the minute. The show must go on, but will it?

Ronald Harwood's script is everything one should expect from an Oscar-nominated work. Intelligent, quick-witted and genuinely funny, The Dresser is a somewhat fictionalized account depicting Harwood's time assisting various leading men, including actor-manager Sir Donald Wolfit, who was known in English provinces for his wartime touring productions of Shakespearean drama, in which he often played Lear.

Different Stages' version of The Dresser includes a solid ensemble cast, Ann Ford's well-curated costumes, and a notable set design courtesy of Ann Marie Gordon, but the chemistry between Blumenstadt and Lunning is what takes the show from good to great. Both talented and seasoned performers, these two men dance around each other again and again using Harwood's wonderfully written text – at some times jesting and at others jousting.

All the world may be a stage, but Different Stages' production of The Dresser proves without a shadow of a doubt that the best drama can always be found in the theatre – and not necessarily where one would expect it.

The Dresser

The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.
www.main.org/diffstages
Through July 15
Running time: 2 hr., 15 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on July 7, 2017 with the headline: Behind the Curtain
READ MORE
More Different Stages
Different Stages' <i>Mrs. Mannerly</i>
Different Stages' Mrs. Mannerly
Jeffrey Hatcher's nostalgic comedy gently leads the audience back to small-town Ohio in the Sixties

Elizabeth Cobbe, April 7, 2017

Different Stages' <i>Fahrenheit 451</i>
Different Stages’ Fahrenheit 451
This theatrical adaptation of the Ray Bradbury story ends up being timely and may make you step outside your bubble

Elizabeth Cobbe, Dec. 2, 2016

More Arts Reviews
Performa / Dance's <i>Midsummer Offerings</i>
Performa / Dance's Midsummer Offerings
The three dances in this mixed program all turned on the difficulty of making connections

Jonelle Seitz, June 30, 2017

“Island Oasis Mirage” at Big Medium
The exhibit by Michael Krueger, Kathleen McShane, and Barbara Weissberger seems a planned mess, but one that echoes a greater scheme

Sam Anderson-Ramos, June 30, 2017

More by T. Lynn Mikeska
Shrewd Productions' <i>The Revolutionists</i>
Shrewd Productions’ The Revolutionists
This staging of Lauren Gunderson's satire proves the pen is mightier than the guillotine

June 16, 2017

Trinity Street Players’ <i>Dani Girl</i>
Trinity Street Players’ Dani Girl
This musical may be about a child with cancer, but seeing it is a funny, moving, and healing experience

May 26, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Different Stages, Norman Blumensaadt, Ev Lunning Jr., Ronald Harwood

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
The Moors
Hyde Park Theatre
The Normal Heart
at City Theatre
The Dresser
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP