Arts

Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company’s Glacier

As an elegy to the ice, this dance aestheticized doom but left us plenty of edge

Reviewed by Jonelle Seitz, Fri., June 9, 2017


Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company (Photo by Lynn Lane)

Given the pensive direction that choreographer Kathy Dunn Hamrick's work has taken lately – the subtle resistance of last fall's The Four (3) Seasons, the driving inevitability of last May's More or Less – I expected a dance called Glacier to hurt. And then, opening night happened to fall on the same day the president announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement. After the show, the dancers didn't even bow. "It's over," mouthed lighting and sound designer Stephen Pruitt from his spot at the back of the house when the audience wasn't sure what to do.

As an elegy to the ice, the work aestheticized doom but left us plenty of edge. For this work, Hamrick supplemented the seven dancers of her company, in aqua mesh tops and leggings, with just as many guest artists, in white pants and raincoat-like jackets. The guest corps functioned as both a chorus, amplifying the action, and a second layer, absorbing and reacting to the motions of the first – a reminder that nothing occurs in isolation. Pruitt's sound design, an amalgamation of percussion and atmospheric electronica, set an ominous tone beginning with an unsettling low rumble, present even as the audience entered the theatre. The lighting, on the other hand, began in the idyllic: dapples of violet and blue, reflections off the ice and water, danced across the walls – their exposed rough bricks serving well to situate us in a natural world – as a gentle sun warmed the dancers' upturned faces.

Before long, however, reflected light gave way to shadows, and the projections morphed into blurrily human forms. The guest corps dancers lined the back of the theatre and were the first to melt into the floor; once that happened, it wasn't long before they slid, viscously, offstage. Groups of company dancers began in majestic stances and deep-cored movement, engineered from the whole torso. They broke off in floes, were swept up by currents, shattered into jagged shards, and tumbled over each other in gyres, and they, too, eventually melted away.

But to say that the dance was about melting ice would oversimplify things. Perhaps the work's greatest accomplishment was convoluting objective events of physical change with the wilderness of human emotion, imbuing water molecules with feelings of loneliness, community, fear, and loss of control. The last dancer onstage, Jessica Boone, clasped a partner's hand before her abandonment and final furied solo. The solid, unhurried glacier holds itself together with aplomb we might aspire to, until it falls apart, dispassionately and impressively, in chunks and fissures. As audience members, we keep vigil to all this, but there is, it seems here, nothing we can do.

Glacier

Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center, 701 W. Riverside
June 1
A version of this article appeared in print on June 9, 2017 with the headline: Ice Flow
READ MORE
More Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company
2017 Austin Dance Festival
2017 Austin Dance Festival
This year's showcase of two dozen dances proved how Austin's dancing has risen to the level of its dance making

Jonelle Seitz, April 7, 2017

Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company's <i>Disrupted</i>
Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company's Disrupted
KDHDC and Dark Circles Contemporary Dance used classical music to launch into playful patterns and absurd rituals

Jonelle Seitz, Dec. 9, 2016

More Arts Reviews
Mastrogeorge Theatre's <i>Good People</i>
Mastrogeorge Theatre's Good People
This production of David Lindsay-Abaire's play gives us a close look at the folks inside Southie – and why some never leave

Robert Faires, June 2, 2017

Nina Katchadourian's <i>Indecision on the Moon</i>
Nina Katchadourian's Indecision on the Moon
The Apollo 11-inspired work, housed in a pitch-black room at the Blanton, may tell us how adventurous or conservative we really are

Dave Randall, June 2, 2017

More by Jonelle Seitz
Ballet Austin's <i>Alice (In Wonderland)</i>
Ballet Austin’s Alice (In Wonderland)
In which the young heroine grabs those wild wonderland reins

May 19, 2017

<i>Las Cuatro Estaciones: A Story of Human Trees</i>
Las Cuatro Estaciones: A Story of Human Trees
In Sharon Marroquín's new dance, we are all gnarled and heliotropic

March 24, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company, Jessica Boone, Stephen Pruitt

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Parts & Labour: Popped!
Parts & Labour
Six Shooter
at Barrel o' Fun
Guzu Gallery: Creature Comforts at Guzu Gallery
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP