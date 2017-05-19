Community: Summer Snapshot

Life Time Tri CapTex Begins with a dip in Lady Bird Lake, continues with a bicycle drag race to the Capitol, and ends after a run through Butler Park. May 29.

Republic of Texas Biker Rally Live music, vintage cars, custom bikes, games, photo ops with leather-clad bros and babes, and roaring engines. June 8-11.

Central Texas Juneteenth 2K, Parade, & Celebration Celebrate the abolition of slavery in Texas with a 2K run/walk, parade, and festival in Rosewood Park. June 17.

Keep Austin Weird Fest & 5k This is a race we can get behind, because no one cares who wins and the focus is on drinking. The weirder the costume, the better. June 24.

Austin Symphony July Fourth Concert & Fireworks The biggest Fourth of July party in Texas. Grab a spot early and enjoy some patriotic classics followed by a stunning fireworks display. July 4.

Classic Game Fest Free play, tourneys, live music, and a marketplace for all your old faves at one of the largest retro video game conventions in the U.S. July 29-30.

UT Soccer The Longhorns kick off their 2017 schedule vs. Incarnate Word. Aug. 11.

Hottest Day of the Year Ride Heat things up on your bike then cool down in a city pool. Aug. 12.

Bat Fest One bridge, 1.5 million bats, three live music stages, 75-plus arty vendors, loads of kids' activities, a costume contest, and plenty of batty activities. Aug. 19.

Austin Pet Expo Here's everything for the love of your life: microchipping, training, heartworm and flea preventives, and a pet costume contest. Aug. 19-20.