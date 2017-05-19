Arts: Summer Snapshot

Austin Sketch Fest As sketchy as comedy can be, with local and national troupes. May 22-28.

Free Shakespeare in Zilker Park The Comedy of Errors. Through May 28.

Something Rotten! Broadway in Austin presents a musical spoof at Bass Concert Hall. May 30-June 4.

Fascinating Gershwin Austin Symphony performs George Gershwin's catalog, including Rhapsody in Blue. June 2-3.

Ballet Folklórico de Texas At Paramount. June 3.

Austin Choreographers’ Ball At Paramount. June 4.

Circus 1903: The Golden Age of Circus Cirque du Soleil-like salute to circuses past, featuring giant elephant puppets from the War Horse team. Dell Hall at the Long Center. June 6-8.

David Sedaris At BookPeople. June 13.

Soul to Sole Tap Festival Tapestry Dance Company brings the country's rhythm tap elite to the Long Center. June 16-17.

Texas Young Composers Concert Top high school composers from across the state have their work premiered by the Austin Symphony. June 17.

African American Book Festival The 11th annual event promotes literature and arts by and about African-Americans. June 24.

Austin Symphony July Fourth Concert & Fireworks On Vic Mathias Shores (formerly Auditorium Shores). July 4.

Neil Gaiman Speculative-fiction giant at the Long Center. July 6.

Austin Chamber Music Festival Three weekends of chamber music, both old-school and new at Bates Recital Hall and North Door. July 7-23.

Roxane Gay BookPeople presents the author of Bad Feminist. July 11.

Welcome to Night Vale Popular paranormal podcast returns to the Paramount. July 15.

Fun Home Broadway musical based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir tours to Austin. Aug. 11-13.

Ballet Austin’s Annual Come Dance Day Try out a few classes at no cost. Aug. 27.

Out of Bounds Comedy Festival Improv, sketch, and stand-up comedy onstage. Aug. 29-Sept. 4.