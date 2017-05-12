Arts

West Austin Studio Tour 2017

When and where to go

Fri., May 12, 2017


The spring sibling to Big Medium's East Austin Studio Tour keeps blooming, with more than 330 artists, exhibitions, and happenings included this year, all spread between I-35 and MoPac, from Research on the north to William Cannon on the south. The free, self-guided art event spans two weekends, May 13-14 & 20-21, 11am-6pm each day, and as with EAST, the best guide to WEST's wonders is the extensive catalog, complete with map. Free catalogs are available at all library branches, while supplies last. Or you could get one and support Big Medium by attending Due WEST, the kickoff event and fundraiser for WEST Thu., May 11, 7-10pm, at the Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd. For more information, visit www.west.bigmedium.org.

