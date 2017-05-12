Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns announced their 18-game 2017 schedule on Monday, including 11 home games, and nine opponents who got NCAA bids last year (six of them in the Big 12). The Horns should have some firepower, with four proven forwards on the roster, including Alexa Adams and Mikayla Flores, who both went down with season-ending injuries last year. The regular season runs Aug. 18-Oct. 27.

Juventus and Real Madrid cruised into the European Champions League final this week, with comfortable wins over Monaco and Atlético Madrid, respectively. That final will be June 3 in Cardiff, Wales… The Europa League semifinals are today: Manchester United-Celta de Vigo, and Lyon-Ajax Amsterdam, both at 2pm on Fox Sports 1 & 2, and ESPN Deportes… San Antonio FC remains undefeated in USL play; they host Seattle Sounders FC 2 Saturday, May 13, at Toyota Field; see www.sanantoniofc.com… Mark your calendar: Soccer Assist's Third Annual Soccer Social/Fundraiser is Friday, May 26, at Rock Rose Hall, featuring Austin legend Bob Schneider, winner of 12,000 Austin Music Awards.