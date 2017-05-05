Soccer Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid keep up their torrid pace; his hat trick and Real's 3-0 win over crosstown rival Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their European Champions League semifinal, virtually assure their passage into the June 3 final. Juventus took a stranglehold on the other finals spot, with a 2-0 road win over Monaco on Wednesday in the Principality. The return legs are this coming Tue.-Wed., May 9-10, both at 1:45pm on Fox Sports… Congrats to Pachuca, and U.S. defender Omar Gonzalez, who won the CONCACAF Champions League final over Tigres last week; they'll represent the region at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the year… San Antonio FC finished their tour of the Pacific Northwest with a 4-0 pasting of Portland Timbers 2, stretching their lead at the top of the 15-team USL Western Conference. They start a three-game homestand this Saturday, May 6, hosting Sacramento. See www.sanantoniofc.com.