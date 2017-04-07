Soccer Watch

Three local high school teams advanced to this Friday's state regional semifinals: the Austin High boys, Leander Vandegrift, and Pflugerville Hendrickson girls all play Friday afternoon, hoping to advance to the state tournament, April 12-15 in Georgetown. (The Hendrick­son game is 1pm, April 7, at the Kelly Reeves complex, 10211 W. Parmer.)

The European Champions League quarterfinals start this Tue.-Wed., April 11-12: Juventus-Barcelona and Dort­mund-Monaco on Tuesday; Bayern Munich-Real Madrid and Atletico Mad­rid-Leicester on Wednesday. All at 1:45pm on Fox Sports... Pachuca edged out FC Dallas on a stoppage-time goal Tuesday night to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League final; the Vancouver Whitecaps are ­hosting Tigres in the other semifinal as we go to press Wednesday night.