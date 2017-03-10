Soccer Watch

The United States won the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship title for the first time, beating Honduras 5-3 on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw on Sunday in Costa Rica.

Major League Soccer got off to a strong start last weekend, with some pretty goals, strong performances across the league, and an impressive attendance of 55,297 for the expansion Atlanta United's inaugural home game – the fifth-highest attendance in the world for the weekend.

The CONCACAF Champions League semi­finals feature two U.S.-Mexico semifinals: FC Dallas hosts four-time CONCACAF champion Pachuca on Wed., March 15, at 7pm, after Tigres host Vancouver Whitecaps on Tue., March 14, at 9pm. The return legs will be Tue.-Wed., April 4-5. All games will be shown live on Univision in the U.S. – and oddly, on Fox Sports everywhere else in North and Central America.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid became the first teams to make it to the European Champions League quarterfinals, rolling to easy wins on Tuesday over Arsenal and Napoli, respectively. Two more slots were filled on Wednesday, after our press date (see "Page Two," p.8); this coming week, March 14-15, it's Sevilla-Leicester and Porto-Juventus on Tuesday; Bayer Leverkusen-Atlético Madrid and Manchester City-Monaco on Wednesday, all at 2:45pm (note special time) on FS 1&2.