Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017


"He ate all the pies."

The big news out of England this week: Wayne Shaw – 45-year-old, 280-pound backup goalkeeper for semi-pro team Sutton United – was caught on TV eating a meat pie during the second half of his team’s unlikely, nationally televised FA Cup match against Arsenal. Shaw was forced to quit the team the next day: Turns out that team sponsor Sun Bets had offered 8-1 odds on him being caught on camera eating a pie during the game, and he told some friends they ought to take that bet, and Sun Bets had to make a “five-figure” payout… Elsewhere, in the European Champions League, Manchester City trailed three times at home, but rallied to beat Monaco, 5-3, in a brilliant game of attacking soccer. Return legs are March 7-8 and 14-15… The CONCACAF Champ­ions League’s eight-team knockout round started this week, with the MLS teams, as always, handicapped by being in the early stages of their pre-season. You can catch FC Dallas hosting Panama’s Árabe Unido tonight, Thu., Feb.23, at 7pm on Univision Depor­tes, as well as the return legs of all four series next week, Feb. 28-March 2: Pachuca-Saprissa, 9pm Tue.; Árabe Unido-Dallas, 7pm Wed.; Pumas-Tigres, 9pm Wed.; Vancouver-NY Red Bulls, 9pm Thu.

