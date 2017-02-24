Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 24, 2017
The big news out of England this week: Wayne Shaw – 45-year-old, 280-pound backup goalkeeper for semi-pro team Sutton United – was caught on TV eating a meat pie during the second half of his team’s unlikely, nationally televised FA Cup match against Arsenal. Shaw was forced to quit the team the next day: Turns out that team sponsor Sun Bets had offered 8-1 odds on him being caught on camera eating a pie during the game, and he told some friends they ought to take that bet, and Sun Bets had to make a “five-figure” payout… Elsewhere, in the European Champions League, Manchester City trailed three times at home, but rallied to beat Monaco, 5-3, in a brilliant game of attacking soccer. Return legs are March 7-8 and 14-15… The CONCACAF Champions League’s eight-team knockout round started this week, with the MLS teams, as always, handicapped by being in the early stages of their pre-season. You can catch FC Dallas hosting Panama’s Árabe Unido tonight, Thu., Feb.23, at 7pm on Univision Deportes, as well as the return legs of all four series next week, Feb. 28-March 2: Pachuca-Saprissa, 9pm Tue.; Árabe Unido-Dallas, 7pm Wed.; Pumas-Tigres, 9pm Wed.; Vancouver-NY Red Bulls, 9pm Thu.