Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 17, 2017

Some eye-openers this week in the first games of the European Champions League knockout round: notably, Barcelona getting blown out, 4-0, at Paris St. Germain, and Bayern Munich handling Arsenal, 5-1. Next week it's Manchester City-Monaco, Porto-Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen-Atletico Madrid, and Sevilla-Leicester. Tue.-Wed., Feb. 21-22, 1:45pm on Fox Sports 1 & 2… CONCACAF Champions League starts those same days, with three MLS teams in the eight-team knockout round… San Antonio FC continues their preseason with a closed-door game against St. Edwards University this weekend, before heading to Florida to take on Minnesota United and Orlando City B… U.S. Under-20 Men are in Costa Rica for World Cup Qualifying, with group games Feb. 18, 21, & 24. The senior U.S. men will resume their WCQ campaign March 24 & 28 (hosting Hondur­as, and in Panama, respectively).

