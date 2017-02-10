Soccer Watch

Renowned dog lover Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to pleas from Cantinho da Lili, a dog rescue center in his native Portugal, by donating a signed Real Madrid jersey for the shelter to auction off. The center needed some $2,500 to meet veterinary bills for 80 dogs. The 2016 Player of the Year takes a lot of flak for his sometimes arrogant demeanor on the field, but he also topped a list of the world's most generous athletes in 2015, and in December 2016, he made what was called out as a "generous donation" through Save the Children to help provide food, clothing, and medical care for families in Syria.