1) The End of the Charlie Strong Era He came in strong and cleaned house with his core values and positive culture; unfortunately the wins didn’t follow.

2) The Beginning of the Tom Herman Era Texas football landed the highly sought-after boy wonder (41 years old) and former grad assistant under Mack Brown. Hopefully the wins will follow.

3) Texas Volleyball Another great season, as UT advanced to the NCAA final before falling to Stanford. With freshman stars Micaya White and Ebony Nwanebu named to the NCAA Division I All-Tournament Team, they look to compete for championships for years to come.

4) Texas Running Back D'Onta Foreman Led the nation in running (2,028 yards), was somehow not nominated for the Heisman, and declared for the NFL draft.

5) Augie Garrido Retired with 15 College World Series appearances and five national championships across his career, and as the winningest coach in NCAA baseball history (1,975 victories).

6) Lake Travis Football They won their sixth state championship, this last one in the highest 6A division.

7) Dell Match Play Golf Tourney Jason Day won the 2016 iteration; this World Golf Championship tourney returns to the Austin Country Club March 22-26, 2017.

8) X Games Sadly 2016 marked the final year of this extreme sports event being held in Austin due to scheduling issues.

9) Austin Crows They boast back-to-back national championships in Australian rules football, and four since 2010.

10) Austin Sol Central Texas’ professional Ultimate team debuted to enthusiastic crowds.