Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

If you have enough interest in soccer that you're reading this column, then you've probably seen a pitch to "participate in a survey about bringing Major League Soccer to Austin." It's being promoted by various local business groups, and it's for real: As the survey introduction states, "Major League Soccer has retained Barrett Sports Group LLC, a nationally recognized sports management consulting firm, to evaluate the potential demand and support for an MLS team in Austin, Texas. As you may know, MLS is currently evaluating a number of potential MLS markets."

By all means, you should participate; the questions ask about stadium location and amenities in some detail, as well as about your personal likelihood to watch, attend, or purchase season tickets or luxury boxes. But lest you get your hopes too high, you should also be aware that last week, MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced some details of its next round of expansion – from 24 teams to 28 in the early 2020s – and Austin is not on his list of 10 cities currently considered front-runners.

Just four years ago, Austin was on the short list of a half-dozen cities being considered for the expansion from 20 teams to 24, but we've slid off the table since then, as there's been no apparent progress toward a viable stadium plan. (The Barrett survey assumes that "a new state-of-the-art soccer stadium is constructed" and offers four intriguing specific location options: "near Mueller development," "near the Domain," "near Circuit of the Americas," and "near Travis County Expo Center.") The buy-in fee is $150 million, apart from the stadium cost, and the proposal deadline is Jan. 31, 2017 – somebody better get cracking! See the survey at barrettsports.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9vrFRbLKNZbhIJD.

More Soccer Watch columns
READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Dec. 9, 2016

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Dec. 2, 2016

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ralph White Holiday Spectacular
Museum of Human Achievement
Christmas Pops Sing-Along at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
VSA Texas Holiday Art and Gift Show at VSA arts of Texas
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP