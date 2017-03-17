SXSW 2017 Film Awards
Fri., March 17, 2017
Feature Jury Awards
Narrative Feature Competition
Grand Jury Winner: Most Beautiful Island (D: Ana Asensio)
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance: James Freedson-Jackson, The Strange Ones
Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: Matt Jones, Eleanore Pienta, Will Rogers, Jonny Mars, Sam Eidson, Jennymarie Jemison, A Bad Idea Gone Wrong
Documentary Feature Competition
Grand Jury Winner: The Work (D: Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous)
Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Observational Cinema: Maineland (D: Miao Wang)
Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Documentary Storytelling: I Am Another You (D: Nanfu Wang)
Short Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Shorts
Winner: "Forever Now" (D: Kristian Håskjold)
Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Tarra Riggs, "DeKalb Elementary"
Documentary Shorts
Winner: "Little Potato" (D: Wes Hurley, Nathan M. Miller)
Midnight Shorts
Winner: "The Suplex Duplex Complex" (D: Todd Rohal)
Animated Shorts
Winner: "Wednesday With Goddard" (D: Nicolas Ménard)
Special Jury Recognition: "Pussy" (D: Renata Gasiorowska)
Music Videos
Winner: Leon Bridges, "River" (D: Miles Jay)
Special Jury Recognition: Tame Impala, "The Less I Know the Better" (D: Canada)
Texas Shorts
Winner: "The Rabbit Hunt" (D: Patrick Bresnan)
Texas High School Shorts
Winner: "Better Late Than Never" (D: Atheena Frizzell)
Special Jury Recognition: "Darcy's Quinceañera" (D: Sam Cooper)
SXSW Film Design Awards
Excellence in Poster Design
Winner: "Fry Day" (Caspar Newbolt)
Special Jury Recognition: Like Me (Jeremy Enecio)
Excellence in Title Design
Winner: "Into the Current" (D: Chris R. Moberg, Jared Young)
SXSW Special Awards
SXSW Luna Gamechanger Award: Narrative
Winner: Inflame (D: Ceylan Özgün Özçelik)
SXSW Luna Chicken & Egg Award: Documentary
Winner: I Am Another You (D: Nanfu Wang)
Louis Black "Lone Star" Award
Winner: Mr. Roosevelt (D: Noël Wells)
SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Winner: Assholes (D: Peter Vack)
Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship
Presented to: Leigh Johnson
