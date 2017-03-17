SXSW 2017 Film Awards



Feature Jury Awards Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Winner: Most Beautiful Island (D: Ana Asensio) Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance: James Freedson-Jackson, The Strange Ones Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: Matt Jones, Eleanore Pienta, Will Rogers, Jonny Mars, Sam Eidson, Jennymarie Jemison, A Bad Idea Gone Wrong Documentary Feature Competition Grand Jury Winner: The Work (D: Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous) Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Observational Cinema: Maineland (D: Miao Wang) Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Documentary Storytelling: I Am Another You (D: Nanfu Wang)

Short Film Grand Jury Awards Narrative Shorts Winner: "Forever Now" (D: Kristian Håskjold) Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Tarra Riggs, "DeKalb Elementary" Documentary Shorts Winner: "Little Potato" (D: Wes Hurley, Nathan M. Miller) Midnight Shorts Winner: "The Suplex Duplex Complex" (D: Todd Rohal) Animated Shorts Winner: "Wednesday With Goddard" (D: Nicolas Ménard) Special Jury Recognition: "Pussy" (D: Renata Gasiorowska)

Music Videos Winner: Leon Bridges, "River" (D: Miles Jay) Special Jury Recognition: Tame Impala, "The Less I Know the Better" (D: Canada) Texas Shorts Winner: "The Rabbit Hunt" (D: Patrick Bresnan) Texas High School Shorts Winner: "Better Late Than Never" (D: Atheena Frizzell) Special Jury Recognition: "Darcy's Quinceañera" (D: Sam Cooper)

SXSW Film Design Awards Excellence in Poster Design Winner: "Fry Day" (Caspar Newbolt) Special Jury Recognition: Like Me (Jeremy Enecio) Excellence in Title Design Winner: "Into the Current" (D: Chris R. Moberg, Jared Young)

SXSW Special Awards

SXSW Luna Gamechanger Award: Narrative Winner: Inflame (D: Ceylan Özgün Özçelik) SXSW Luna Chicken & Egg Award: Documentary Winner: I Am Another You (D: Nanfu Wang) Louis Black "Lone Star" Award Winner: Mr. Roosevelt (D: Noël Wells) SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award Winner: Assholes (D: Peter Vack) Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship Presented to: Leigh Johnson

