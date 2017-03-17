The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Screens

SXSW 2017 Film Awards

Fri., March 17, 2017


Most Beautiful Island

Feature Jury Awards

Narrative Feature Competition

Grand Jury Winner: Most Beautiful Island (D: Ana Asensio)

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance: James Freedson-Jackson, The Strange Ones

Special Jury Recognition for Best Ensemble: Matt Jones, Eleanore Pienta, Will Rogers, Jonny Mars, Sam Eidson, Jennymarie Jemison, A Bad Idea Gone Wrong

Documentary Feature Competition

Grand Jury Winner: The Work (D: Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous)

Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Observational Cinema: Maineland (D: Miao Wang)

Special Jury Recognition for Excellence in Documentary Storytelling: I Am Another You (D: Nanfu Wang)


"Forever Now"

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Shorts

Winner: "Forever Now" (D: Kristian Håskjold)

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Tarra Riggs, "DeKalb Elementary"

Documentary Shorts

Winner: "Little Potato" (D: Wes Hurley, Nathan M. Miller)

Midnight Shorts

Winner: "The Suplex Duplex Complex" (D: Todd Rohal)

Animated Shorts

Winner: "Wednesday With Goddard" (D: Nicolas Ménard)

Special Jury Recognition: "Pussy" (D: Renata Gasiorowska)


The Work

Music Videos

Winner: Leon Bridges, "River" (D: Miles Jay)

Special Jury Recognition: Tame Impala, "The Less I Know the Better" (D: Canada)

Texas Shorts

Winner: "The Rabbit Hunt" (D: Patrick Bresnan)

Texas High School Shorts

Winner: "Better Late Than Never" (D: Atheena Frizzell)

Special Jury Recognition: "Darcy's Quinceañera" (D: Sam Cooper)


Leon Bridges, "River"

SXSW Film Design Awards

Excellence in Poster Design

Winner: "Fry Day" (Caspar Newbolt)

Special Jury Recognition: Like Me (Jeremy Enecio)

Excellence in Title Design

Winner: "Into the Current" (D: Chris R. Moberg, Jared Young)


"Wednesday With Goddard"

SXSW Special Awards


SXSW Luna Gamechanger Award: Narrative

Winner: Inflame (D: Ceylan Özgün Özçelik)

SXSW Luna Chicken & Egg Award: Documentary

Winner: I Am Another You (D: Nanfu Wang)

Louis Black "Lone Star" Award

Winner: Mr. Roosevelt (D: Noël Wells)

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Winner: Assholes (D: Peter Vack)

Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship

Presented to: Leigh Johnson

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. For scheduling on the go, here's a SXSW Film Pocket Guide, which includes the handy Film Grid. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More SXSW
Playback: Welcome to Terrordome: Sixth Street During SXSW
Playback: Welcome to Terrordome: Sixth Street During SXSW
Appraising APD's solution to Sixth Street during SXSW

Kevin Curtin, April 8, 2016

Wrestling With SXSW
Wrestling With SXSW
Consultants don't quite get arms around megaevent

Chase Hoffberger, Oct. 10, 2014

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW, SXSW Film 2017, SXSW 2017, Most Beautiful Island, Ana Asensio, The Strange Ones, James Freedson-Jackson, A Bad Idea Gone Wrong, Matt Jones, Eleanore Pienta, Will Rogers, Jonny Mars, Sam Eidson, Jennymarie Jemison, The Work, Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous, Maineland, Miao Wang, I Am Another You

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Good Vibrations & Desert Daze Indie Foro Rocks
Hotel Vegas
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
at Moviehouse & Eatery
Tell Me I Can't: A Badass Backyard Show at 1172 Angelina St.
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP