Screen Shots

Kopy Kings

Out this month on your favorite VOD provider, Greg Dorchak's Austin-shot comedy Kopy Kings is a throwback to those early-Nineties indie comedies (think Clerks). Set in a 24-hour copy center, the film is a love letter to Dorchak's past as well as to the local film community. "I wanted to make a movie that I felt embodied the 'Keep Austin Weird' vibe," says Dorchak, "and fortunately that demographic showed up in the cast and crew of the film." Go to www.kopykingsmovie.com for more info.

Server Life

Also streaming (for free!) is another local production, the web series Server Life. If you still chuckle over jokes about being gluten-free or how horrible the Austin brunch crowd can be, well step right up – although we were mildly distracted by identifying the local restaurants used as sets (Olivia and No Va, for sure). The series is the brainchild of Alex Ayala and Chris Karr, who have obviously spent some time in the service trenches. Check it out at www.serverlifetv.com.

Tiramisu for Two

There's something cool going down in San Marcos. Texas filmmaker Sergio Carvajal wanted to screen his latest film, the Italy-by-way-of-Texas comedy Tiramisu for Two, so he reached out to Kyle-based EVO Entertainment, and they agreed to screen the film at new theatre The Spot for as long as it filled up seats. It's a DIY approach that has been successful so far, as most indie films get relegated to streaming services without any theatrical release. As Carvajal notes, "We just felt it made sense to watch more local films than farmed-out stories at the multiplex." Check out www.tiramisufortwo.com for additional showtimes, and news on the quirky comedy's home release.

Is Mueller Ready for the Alamo Drafthouse?

Rumor has it that the new Alamo Drafthouse at Mueller is opening in early March. The company has just named Katy Daiger Dial as its programming and promotions manager, and tickets should be on sale in the next couple of weeks. Expect a very family-friendly vibe for the new location, with cross-programming at the nearby Thinkery in the works. There will still be fun for adults, with the carnival-themed Barrel O' Fun bar attached to the theatre serving up craft cocktails. Follow the latest updates at www.drafthouse.com/austin.

Hawke to Shoot Linklater

It's role reversal time, as Ethan Hawke's long-gestating film about cult songwriter Blaze Foley adds some new cast members, among them Austin director Richard Linklater. It's unclear what role Linklater will play (Charlie Sexton has already nabbed the role of Foley's friend Townes Van Zandt), but he's in pretty good company with co-stars Kris Kristofferson, Sam Rockwell, and Alia Shawkat. Hawke based the film on Sybil Rosen's memoir Living in the Woods in a Tree, and co-wrote the screenplay with her.