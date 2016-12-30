Screens

Top 10 Local Video Games

From majestic vistas to mundane offices, it’s time to play

By James Renovitch, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016


Job Simulator

1) Job Simulator

If Owlchemy Labs taught us anything about virtual reality it's that it is perfect for guilt-free slapstick comedy. Both the realism of office work or food prep and the game's more far-flung additions are equally riotous. Finding new ways to annoy your co-workers and customers will never get old. Owlchemy Labs; for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR; $29.99

2) Dishonored 2

The hacking, slashing, and sneaking feel almost secondary to the inviting and revolting characters and lush environments that are quickly becoming Arkane's trademark. Arkane; for Xbox, PlayStation, PC; $59.99

3) Looty Dungeon

You'll get pulled in by this quick-play mobile dungeon crawler, but beware its depths. Taco Illuminati; for iOS and Android; Free

4) Into

Small moments and weighty words make this interactive story a memorable dive into identity. Animal Phase; for PC; pay what you want

5) Superhypercube

Re-orient geometric shapes to fit holes in a neon cosmos until those increasingly complex shapes overwhelm your synapses. Polytron; for PlayStation VR; $29.99

6) The Banner Saga 2

Stoic's addition to turn-based strategy games manages to balance victory and heartache with aplomb. Stoic; for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, iOS, Android; $19.99 ($4.99, mobile)

7) Slimegirl Chronicles

Why not take a few minutes to choose your own adventure and overcome the odds in this claymation-animated charmer. Jennifer Raye; for PC; pay what you want

8) Recore

Robot animal friends? We're game. Armature Studio; for Xbox, for PC; $39.99

9) Spider: Rite of the Shrouded Moon

This deep dive into secret societies (seriously, look deeper) gives us the unique perspective of an oblivious arachnid. Tiger Style; for PlayStation and PS Vita; $9.99

10) Color Thief: Coloring Book

If this 3-D coloring book is merely a prelude to Trouble Impact's puzzle game of the same name, we're more than a little intrigued. Trouble Impact; for PC; $5

READ MORE
More video games
Top 10 Video Games
Top 10 Video Games
Whether you wanted intimate tales or cars being blown back from explosions, 2015 had you covered

James Renovitch, Jan. 1, 2016

Video Game Gift Guide
Video Game Gift Guide
Gifts for every kind of gamer

James Renovitch, Dec. 12, 2014

More by James Renovitch
Council Member Greg Casar Makes Statement on Trump
Council Member Greg Casar Makes Statement on Trump
"I won't call for healing. I'm calling for resistance."

Nov. 9, 2016

ACL Fest Transportation Guide
ACL Fest Transportation Guide
Minimize the hassle of getting to and from the fest

Sept. 21, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

video games, Job Simulator, Dishonored 2, Looty Dungeon, Into, Superhypercube, The Banner Saga 2, Slimegirl Chronicles, ReCore, Spider: Rite of the Shrouded Moon, Color Thief: Coloring Book

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mother Falcon Farewell
Mohawk
LOLA at 4th Tap
at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative
UT Women's Basketball
at Frank Erwin Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP