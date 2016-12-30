Top 10 Local Video Games
From majestic vistas to mundane offices, it’s time to play
By James Renovitch, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016
1) Job Simulator
If Owlchemy Labs taught us anything about virtual reality it's that it is perfect for guilt-free slapstick comedy. Both the realism of office work or food prep and the game's more far-flung additions are equally riotous. Finding new ways to annoy your co-workers and customers will never get old. Owlchemy Labs; for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR; $29.99
2) Dishonored 2
The hacking, slashing, and sneaking feel almost secondary to the inviting and revolting characters and lush environments that are quickly becoming Arkane's trademark. Arkane; for Xbox, PlayStation, PC; $59.99
3) Looty Dungeon
You'll get pulled in by this quick-play mobile dungeon crawler, but beware its depths. Taco Illuminati; for iOS and Android; Free
4) Into
Small moments and weighty words make this interactive story a memorable dive into identity. Animal Phase; for PC; pay what you want
5) Superhypercube
Re-orient geometric shapes to fit holes in a neon cosmos until those increasingly complex shapes overwhelm your synapses. Polytron; for PlayStation VR; $29.99
6) The Banner Saga 2
Stoic's addition to turn-based strategy games manages to balance victory and heartache with aplomb. Stoic; for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, iOS, Android; $19.99 ($4.99, mobile)
7) Slimegirl Chronicles
Why not take a few minutes to choose your own adventure and overcome the odds in this claymation-animated charmer. Jennifer Raye; for PC; pay what you want
8) Recore
Robot animal friends? We're game. Armature Studio; for Xbox, for PC; $39.99
9) Spider: Rite of the Shrouded Moon
This deep dive into secret societies (seriously, look deeper) gives us the unique perspective of an oblivious arachnid. Tiger Style; for PlayStation and PS Vita; $9.99
10) Color Thief: Coloring Book
If this 3-D coloring book is merely a prelude to Trouble Impact's puzzle game of the same name, we're more than a little intrigued. Trouble Impact; for PC; $5