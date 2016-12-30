Top 10 Local Video Games

1) Job Simulator

If Owlchemy Labs taught us anything about virtual reality it's that it is perfect for guilt-free slapstick comedy. Both the realism of office work or food prep and the game's more far-flung additions are equally riotous. Finding new ways to annoy your co-workers and customers will never get old. Owlchemy Labs; for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR; $29.99

2) Dishonored 2

The hacking, slashing, and sneaking feel almost secondary to the inviting and revolting characters and lush environments that are quickly becoming Arkane's trademark. Arkane; for Xbox, PlayStation, PC; $59.99

3) Looty Dungeon

You'll get pulled in by this quick-play mobile dungeon crawler, but beware its depths. Taco Illuminati; for iOS and Android; Free

4) Into

Small moments and weighty words make this interactive story a memorable dive into identity. Animal Phase; for PC; pay what you want

5) Superhypercube

Re-orient geometric shapes to fit holes in a neon cosmos until those increasingly complex shapes overwhelm your synapses. Polytron; for PlayStation VR; $29.99

6) The Banner Saga 2

Stoic's addition to turn-based strategy games manages to balance victory and heartache with aplomb. Stoic; for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, iOS, Android; $19.99 ($4.99, mobile)

7) Slimegirl Chronicles

Why not take a few minutes to choose your own adventure and overcome the odds in this claymation-animated charmer. Jennifer Raye; for PC; pay what you want

8) Recore

Robot animal friends? We're game. Armature Studio; for Xbox, for PC; $39.99

9) Spider: Rite of the Shrouded Moon

This deep dive into secret societies (seriously, look deeper) gives us the unique perspective of an oblivious arachnid. Tiger Style; for PlayStation and PS Vita; $9.99

10) Color Thief: Coloring Book

If this 3-D coloring book is merely a prelude to Trouble Impact's puzzle game of the same name, we're more than a little intrigued. Trouble Impact; for PC; $5