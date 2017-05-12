News

On Abortion, Texas Leads in Lying

“Unfounded abortion restrictions often have serious consequences”

By Mary Tuma, Fri., May 12, 2017


Illustration by Jason Stout

Texas is one of the "worst offenders" in the nation when it comes to crafting abortion laws based on faulty science, according to a new report by the Guttmacher Institute. Along with Kansas, Texas claims the highest number of scientifically baseless reproductive health restrictions, with eight laws that directly conflict with medical science. Overall, a majority of U.S. women ages 15-44 live in a state where at least two anti-abortion laws don't square with scientific fact. Study co-author Elizabeth Nash noted: "These unfounded abortion restrictions often have serious consequences for women, including potentially delaying the procedure and increasing costs."

Researchers examined 10 major restrictions premised on assertions "not supported by rigorous scientific evidence." Those rules include a 20-week abortion ban based on supposed "fetal pain," counseling women on the (false) link between abortion and mental health and breast cancer, and forcing women to wait 24 hours after a sonogram for abortion care – all restrictions Texan women must follow. The state peddles some of these lies in the pages of the "Woman's Right to Know" booklet, required reading for abortion-seeking women ("Texas Publishes State-Mandated Anti-Choice 'Propa­ganda' Booklet," Dec. 7, 2016). And anti-choice lawmakers, routinely unaware of the basic medical procedures they seek to regulate, fail to use scientifically accurate terminology when authoring abortion-related bills ("Say What?" April 14).

For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.

READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
The Challenge to SB 4
The Challenge to SB 4
Opponents to “Sanctuary Cities” bill ready for court battles

May 12, 2017

In Pre-emptive Attack, Texas Files Suit Against Austin Over
Texas Sues Austin Over SB 4
Paxton asks federal court to find anti-immigrant law constitutional

May 8, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

New report on state's reproductive health restrictions, Abortion rights, Reproductive Rights, Elizabeth Nash, Woman's Right to Know, Guttmacher Institute

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sweet Summer ft. Cupcakke
Mohawk
West Austin Studio Tour
Something Wild
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP