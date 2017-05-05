News

Trump’s Far-Reaching Religious Refusal

An executive order allowing discrimination set to hit president’s desk on Thursday

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., May 5, 2017

Donald Trump in Dallas, during primary season of 2016
Donald Trump in Dallas, during primary season of 2016 (Photo by Gary Miller)

Donald Trump is expected to sign a religious liberty executive order Thu., May 4, during the White House's National Day of Prayer celebration. The original order got leaked in February, giving "sweeping" exemptions to for-profit companies, social service providers, educators, health care workers, and employers to discriminate based on one's "sincerely held" religious beliefs. The leak caused a supposed rewrite, but the severity has not been reduced. In a statement, National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund Executive Director Rea Carey wrote: "This executive order will be a charter for widespread discrimination, potentially against LGBTQ people, women, Muslim communities, and other marginalized communities. It is designed to destroy lives and roll back fundamental rights." If signed, the EO will serve as a marked victory for Vice President Mike Pence, who pushed for broad religious refusal laws as governor of Indiana.

READ MORE
More Donald Trump
Austin Against Trump's
Austin Against Trump's "Sanctuary City" Order
City backs California lawsuit

Michael King, April 7, 2017

Next Week’s Rallies
Next Week’s Rallies
The Resistance continues in Austin

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 13, 2017

More by Sarah Marloff
APD Officer Fired for Tampering with Rape Case
APD Officer Fired for Tampering with Rape Case
Carlos Mayfield sent report to alleged attacker’s mother

May 8, 2017

Six Hyde Park Assaults Reported in Last Month
Six Hyde Park Assaults Reported in Last Month
APD says women joggers and walkers are being targeted

May 5, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

religious liberty executive order, Donald Trump, Rea Carey, Mike Pence

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sir Richard Bishop
Hotel Vegas
All That Heaven Allows
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Round Rock Express
at Dell Diamond
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP